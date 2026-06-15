Door-to-door waste collection in Dehradun rose from 45% to 72% after the city improved fleet capacity, GPS tracking, and real-time monitoring.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Door-to-door waste collection coverage in Dehradun, India, rose from 45% to 72% after the city took over operations in February 2025. The change followed years of uneven service, contractor strikes, and public complaints.The city also increased its fleet from 215 vehicles to nearly 280. GPS tracking and real-time monitoring came into the picture as well, giving officials a clearer view of routes and field activity. Daily complaints fell from about 90 to under 10. Strike days dropped from 33 to zero, all noticeable and positive declines.U.S. and UK waste teams face the same pressure points as India: missed pickups, rising labor costs, route gaps, customer calls, and public demand for cleaner service records. Any city can still run into the same basic problem when field data arrives late or is spread across too many places. Digital waste management solutions have moved closer to the center of modern collection work. Waste teams need collection data they can act on before a service issue spreads across a municipality, borough, district, or neighborhood.Routeware is just one of the preferred options in this category because it brings routing, service visibility, customer communication, and operational records into one easy-to-use waste management system . Customers consistently say Routeware offers the top customer success partnership for long-term waste management software.Dehradun’s coverage jump makes the larger point clear: better field visibility can help cities, even in the U.S. and UK, improve waste collection service coverage, reduce complaints, and keep crews working from the same playbook.

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