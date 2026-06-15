Bridal retailer adopts agentic commerce optimization so shoppers can find and buy Dessy dresses through ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google's AI search

We've spent decades helping brides find the right dress. Our customers are researching their wedding parties differently than they did even a year ago, and a lot of that now happens through AI.” — Alan Dessy

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Dessy Group , a designer and retailer of bridesmaid dresses , social occasion attire, and formalwear since 1939, has partnered with Paz.ai - an agentic commerce optimization platform, to make its collections discoverable and purchasable across AI shopping agents, including ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google's AI-powered search.A massive share of online shopping now starts inside AI chats, rather than a search bar or a retailer's homepage. When a shopper asks an AI assistant for navy bridesmaid dresses under $400 that ship in time for a September wedding, the answer depends on whether a brand's catalog is structured in a way these agents can read, discover and surface.Paz.ai is the leading Agentic Commerce Optimization platform. It enriches product data into agent-ready attributes, measures how brands rank across AI engines, and tunes that data continuously to make sure the merchant’s products surface first, get recommended and purchased. It is how retailers win the agentic shopping channel, projected to drive over $500 billion in sales by 2030.Dessy's catalog is a strong fit for this shift. Its range spans dozens of styles across more than 60 colors, multiple fabrics, inclusive sizing, and ready-to-ship and made-to-order options under brands including the Dessy Collection, After Six, and Alfred Sung. Those are the attributes shoppers describe when they ask an AI assistant for help, and exactly the details that get lost when a catalog is built only for human browsing. Brides are not just searching for “a dress.” They are looking for the right combination of color, fabric, silhouette, fit, size availability, price, and delivery timing for a specific wedding vision. Dessy’s deep catalog gives them that range of choice, and Paz.ai helps make those options discoverable through the AI assistants shoppers are increasingly using for product discovery."We've spent decades helping brides find the right dress. Our customers are researching their wedding parties differently than they did even a year ago, and a lot of that now happens through AI," said Alan Dessy, CEO of The Dessy Group.“

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