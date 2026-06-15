GLOBAL TELECOM TESTING ANNOUNCES EXPANDED TELECOM EQUIPMENT HOSTING & COLOCATION SERVICES ACROSS 200 COUNTRIES

New service offering provides businesses with secure local telecom hosting environments, in-country support, flat-rate pricing, and global scalability.

Our expanded hosting and colocation service gives businesses the ability to establish a presence in virtually any market.” — Spokesperson from Global Telecom Testing

LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FL, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Telecom Testing (GTT), a leading provider of telecom testing and network infrastructure solutions, today announced the launch of its expanded Telecom Equipment Hosting & Colocation Services , now available across more than 200 countries worldwide.The new service is designed to help telecom operators, aggregators, CPaaS providers, messaging companies, and technology organizations deploy and manage telecom equipment in local markets without the significant capital investment traditionally associated with international infrastructure expansion.As businesses increasingly require real-world access to local mobile networks for testing, monitoring, routing validation, and service delivery, GTT's hosting and colocation provides a flexible alternative to traditional data center environments. Customers can host telecom equipment, mobile devices, SIM cards, gateways, and testing hardware within secure local facilities managed by trained in-country personnel."Organizations need access to real carrier networks and local environments to accurately test and operate modern telecom services," said a GTT spokesperson. "Our expanded hosting and colocation service gives businesses the ability to establish a presence in virtually any market without the complexity, cost, and delays associated with building infrastructure from the ground up."Unlike traditional colocation facilities that often involve lengthy contracts, complex pricing structures, and significant upfront costs, GTT's solution offers predictable flat-rate pricing and scalable deployment options. Customers can quickly establish hosted environments that connect directly to local carriers, providing visibility into actual network performance, SMS delivery, voice routing, and customer experiences.Key features of the new Telecom Equipment Hosting & Colocation Services include:• Secure hosting environments in more than 200 countries• Direct connectivity to local mobile networks and carriers• 24/7 remote access for equipment management and testing• In-country device and SIM procurement services• Local technical support and hands-on troubleshooting• Flexible scaling based on operational requirements• Transparent flat-rate pricing with no hidden infrastructure feesThe service also enables organizations to accelerate international expansion by reducing deployment timelines. GTT's local teams can assist with device sourcing, SIM acquisition, number activation, equipment configuration, and ongoing support, helping customers enter new markets faster while minimizing operational complexity.With trained personnel available in local markets, businesses benefit from both remote control capabilities and physical on-site assistance. This hybrid support model allows for rapid issue resolution, including device reboots, SIM replacements, hardware maintenance, and network troubleshooting.As telecom services become increasingly global, organizations require infrastructure solutions that provide local access without the burden of maintaining facilities in every region. GTT's expanded hosting and colocation platform addresses this challenge by combining worldwide coverage, operational flexibility, and local expertise within a single service offering.Businesses interested in learning more about GTT's Telecom Equipment Hosting & Colocation Services can visit https://globaltelecomtesting.com/ or contact the company directly to discuss deployment requirements.About Global Telecom TestingGlobal Telecom Testing (GTT) provides telecom testing, network monitoring, device management, and infrastructure solutions that help organizations validate performance, optimize connectivity, and expand globally. Founded in 2007, GTT supports clients in more than 200 countries through its worldwide network of local testers, telecom specialists, and in-country infrastructure resources. The company helps businesses gain real-world visibility into voice, SMS, roaming, IVR, mobile application, and telecom network performance through reliable local testing and deployment solutions.

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