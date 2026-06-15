Purusha Rivera to Appear on Mompreneurs TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Purusha Rivera, entrepreneur and founder of a keepsake brand, is set to appear on Mompreneurs TV, where she shares insights on preserving pregnancy and emotional milestones through sound-based keepsakes.Mompreneurs TV is a cinematic docu-series showcasing mothers who have built real businesses and created financial independence, by capturing their personal and professional journeys, strategies, and impact. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features inspiring women whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website In her episode, Rivera explores how capturing deeply personal audio moments—such as heartbeats during pregnancy or emotional milestones—can be thoughtfully translated into physical keepsakes that families can hold onto. She discusses the importance of emotional design, building products that reflect sensitive life experiences, and developing systems that allow a heartfelt idea to scale sustainably without losing its personal meaning.Viewers will gain insight into transforming emotional storytelling into tangible product design and sustainable business thinking.Purusha's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.mompreneurstv.com/purusha-rivera

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