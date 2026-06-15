Sandy Sembler to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sandy Sembler, women’s embodiment expert, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on trauma-informed healing, feminine and masculine dynamics, and reclaiming authentic self-expression.Legacy Makers TV is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website In her episode, Sembler will explore how women can reconnect with their intuition, release limiting emotional patterns, and embody their fullest expression. She breaks down how trauma-informed somatic practices and deeper self-awareness can support personal transformation and authentic living.Viewers will walk away with practical insights on reclaiming their voice, building inner trust, and stepping beyond self-imposed limitations.Sandy’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.legacymakerstv.com/sandy-sembler

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