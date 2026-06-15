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Sixth Circuit JNC sets interview schedule to fill two vacancies

Sixth Circuit sealThe Sixth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission has released the interview schedule to fill the circuit vacancy created by the resignation and retirement of Judge Patricia Ann Muscarella and the Pasco County court vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Knute J. Nathe.

Location:

St. Petersburg College, SS Building, Courtroom #160

2465 Drew Street

Clearwater 33765

Interview Date: Monday, June 29:

8:30 a.m.      Tiffany Athanaselos – County and Circuit Court Applicant

8:50 a.m.      Judge Della Cope – Circuit Court Applicant

9:10 a.m.      Cornelius Demps – County and Circuit Court Applicant

9:30 a.m.      Kevin Elmore – Circuit Court Applicant

9:50 a.m.      Robert Hale – County and Circuit Court Applicant

10:10 a.m.     Catherine Mansfield – County Court Applicant

10:30 a.m.     Natalie Oven – Circuit Court Applicant

10:50 a.m.     Christina Pacheco – Circuit Court Applicant

11:10 a.m.    Gregory Todd Pollard – County Court Applicant

11:30 a.m.    Trevor Rhodes – County and Circuit Court Applicant

11:50 a.m.    Kate Spurlock – County and Circuit Court Applicant

12:10 p.m.     Mallory Thomas – Circuit Court Applicant

12:30 p.m.    Emily VanOosting – Circuit Court Applicant

12:50 p.m.   Dillon Vizcarra – County Court Applicant

1:10 p.m.      Kasey Whitson – County Court Applicant

Members of the bench, Bar, and public are urged to contact members of the commission concerning the applicants for judicial positions. A list of the Sixth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission members is available on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ website.

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Sixth Circuit JNC sets interview schedule to fill two vacancies

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