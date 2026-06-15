Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 16, 2026
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|Lima-Allen County Regional Planning Commission
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ashland
|Mohican Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Greenlawn Union Cemetery
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Ashtabula
|Ashtabula City Health Department
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|City of Ashtabula
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ashtabula City Port Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Auglaize
|Auglaize River and Two-Mile Creek Stream Enhancement Project
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Brown
|Ripley Union Lewis Huntington Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Clermont
|Batavia Union Cemetery
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Clinton
|Downtown Wilmington Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Crawford
|Texas Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Jackson Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Tod Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Cuyahoga
|Suburban Health Consortium
10/1/2024 TO 9/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fairfield
|Downtown Lancaster Special Improvement District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Pleasant Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Franklin
|Franklin County Community Based Correctional Facility
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Fulton
|Normal Memorial Public Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Greene
|Cedarville Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hamilton
|Woodlawn Meadows Special Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Hardin
|Ridgemont Public Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Lawrence
|Village of Hanging Rock
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Licking
|Jersey Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|South Licking Watershed Conservancy District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Granville Union Cemetery
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Lorain
|Avon Lake Public Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Herrick Memorial Public Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Lucas
|Lucas County
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|Madison
|Deer Creek Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Mahoning
|Mahoning County Career and Technical Center
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Monroe
|Green Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Montgomery
|Montgomery County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Horizon Science Academy - Dayton Downtown
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Centerville City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Dayton Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Morgan
|Homer Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Kate Love Simpson-Morgan County Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Morrow
|Cardington-Lincoln Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ottawa
|Mid County Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Allen Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Perry
|New Straitsville Public Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Pike
|Pike County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Pike County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Portage
|Charlestown Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Maplewood Career Center
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Preble
|Gasper Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Preble County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|Richland
|Area 10 Workforce Investment Board
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mansfield City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ross
|Chillicothe City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Paint Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Sandusky
|Birchard Public Library
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Scioto
|South Central Ohio Educational Service Center
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Shelby
|Clinton Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Summit
|Northeast Ohio Regional Library System
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Trumbull
|Braceville Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Maplewood Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Union
|Fairbanks Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Van Wert
|Willshire Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Van Wert County Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Wood
|Otsego Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
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