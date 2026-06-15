Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 16, 2026

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Allen Lima-Allen County Regional Planning Commission

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Ashland Mohican Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Greenlawn Union Cemetery

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Ashtabula Ashtabula City Health Department

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

City of Ashtabula

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Ashtabula City Port Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

Auglaize Auglaize River and Two-Mile Creek Stream Enhancement Project

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Brown Ripley Union Lewis Huntington Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Clermont Batavia Union Cemetery

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Clinton Downtown Wilmington Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Crawford Texas Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Jackson Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Tod Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Cuyahoga Suburban Health Consortium

10/1/2024 TO 9/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Fairfield Downtown Lancaster Special Improvement District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Pleasant Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Franklin Franklin County Community Based Correctional Facility

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Fulton Normal Memorial Public Library

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Greene Cedarville Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Hamilton Woodlawn Meadows Special Improvement District, Inc.

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Hardin Ridgemont Public Library

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Lawrence Village of Hanging Rock

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Licking Jersey Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

South Licking Watershed Conservancy District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Granville Union Cemetery

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Lorain Avon Lake Public Library

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Herrick Memorial Public Library

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Lucas Lucas County

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit Madison Deer Creek Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Mahoning Mahoning County Career and Technical Center

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Monroe Green Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Montgomery Montgomery County Family and Children First Council

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Horizon Science Academy - Dayton Downtown

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Centerville City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Dayton Metropolitan Housing Authority

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Morgan Homer Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Kate Love Simpson-Morgan County Library

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Morrow Cardington-Lincoln Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Ottawa Mid County Joint Ambulance District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Allen Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Perry New Straitsville Public Library

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Pike Pike County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

Pike County

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Portage Charlestown Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Maplewood Career Center

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Preble Gasper Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Preble County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit Richland Area 10 Workforce Investment Board

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Mansfield City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Ross Chillicothe City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Paint Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Sandusky Birchard Public Library

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Scioto South Central Ohio Educational Service Center

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Shelby Clinton Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Summit Northeast Ohio Regional Library System

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Trumbull Braceville Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Maplewood Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Union Fairbanks Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Van Wert Willshire Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Van Wert County Regional Planning Commission

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Wood Otsego Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.