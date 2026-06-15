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Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 16, 2026

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen Lima-Allen County Regional Planning Commission
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Ashland Mohican Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Greenlawn Union Cemetery
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Ashtabula Ashtabula City Health Department
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
City of Ashtabula
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Ashtabula City Port Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Auglaize Auglaize River and Two-Mile Creek Stream Enhancement Project
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Brown Ripley Union Lewis Huntington Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Clermont Batavia Union Cemetery
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Clinton Downtown Wilmington Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Crawford Texas Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Jackson Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Tod Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Cuyahoga Suburban Health Consortium
10/1/2024 TO 9/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Fairfield Downtown Lancaster Special Improvement District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Pleasant Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Franklin Franklin County Community Based Correctional Facility
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Fulton Normal Memorial Public Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Greene Cedarville Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Hamilton Woodlawn Meadows Special Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Hardin Ridgemont Public Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Lawrence Village of Hanging Rock
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Licking Jersey Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
South Licking Watershed Conservancy District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Granville Union Cemetery
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Lorain Avon Lake Public Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Herrick Memorial Public Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Lucas Lucas County
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit
Madison Deer Creek Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Mahoning Mahoning County Career and Technical Center
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Monroe Green Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Montgomery Montgomery County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Horizon Science Academy - Dayton Downtown
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Centerville City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Dayton Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Morgan Homer Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Kate Love Simpson-Morgan County Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Morrow Cardington-Lincoln Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Ottawa Mid County Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Allen Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Perry New Straitsville Public Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Pike Pike County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Pike County
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Portage Charlestown Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Maplewood Career Center
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Preble Gasper Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Preble County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit
Richland Area 10 Workforce Investment Board
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Mansfield City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Ross Chillicothe City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Paint Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Sandusky Birchard Public Library
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Scioto South Central Ohio Educational Service Center
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Shelby Clinton Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Summit Northeast Ohio Regional Library System
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Trumbull Braceville Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Maplewood Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Union Fairbanks Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Van Wert Willshire Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Van Wert County Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Wood Otsego Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit

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Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 16, 2026

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