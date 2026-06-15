State Council appoints new principal official for Macao

MACAU, June 15 - In accordance with the relevant provisions of the Basic Law of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) and following the nomination by the Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, the State Council decided on 10 June to appoint Ms Ng Wai Han as Secretary for Economy and Finance of the MSAR Government.

Brief biography of the newly appointed Secretary for Economy and Finance:

Ms Ng Wai Han was born in Macao in 1976. She holds a Bachelor of Laws and a Master of Criminal Law from the Law School of Sun Yat-sen University.

She joined the Macao public service in 1999 as a senior technician at the Labour Affairs Bureau. From November 2013, she successively served as head of the Research Section in the bureau’s Research and Information Technology Department, head of the Labour and Employment Rights Section in the Labour Inspection Department, head of the Labour Inspection Department, and deputy director of the Labour Affairs Bureau.

In June 2020, she was appointed deputy director and subsequently named director of the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau. In May 2025, she was appointed director of the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau.

In 2024, she was appointed a member of the Electoral Affairs Commission for the Sixth-term Chief Executive Election of the MSAR. In 2025, she was appointed a member of the Electoral Affairs Commission for the Eighth Legislative Assembly Election.