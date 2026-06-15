Executive AI Mastery Series by Sotiris Spyrou Released in Updated Second Editions

The Executive AI Mastery series by Sotiris Spyrou, now in updated second editions: TRANSFORM, Ethical AI, and AI Moats. TRANSFORM: Delivering AI Transformation When Most Fail by Sotiris Spyrou. Ethical AI: Governing AI Before It Governs You by Sotiris Spyrou. AI Moats: Building Defensible Advantage in the Age of AI by Sotiris Spyrou. The three-book Executive AI Mastery series: deliver it, govern it, defend it.

The three-book series for senior executives examines why corporate AI projects fail and what separates the ones that succeed.

Most corporate AI projects do not fail on the technology. They fail on everything around it: the change, the governance, and who answers when it goes wrong.” — Sotiris Spyrou, author of the Executive AI Mastery series

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Executive AI Mastery series , three books for senior executives on how organisations adopt, govern, and compete with artificial intelligence, is out in updated second editions. AI consultant and author Sotiris Spyrou has revised all three titles across ebook, paperback, and hardcover.The series addresses a recurring problem in corporate technology: most AI projects do not fail on the technology itself, but on the work around it, the change inside the organisation, the governance, and the question of accountability when a system makes a mistake. Spyrou argues that these factors, rather than model performance, decide which initiatives succeed.Each book is written for senior decision-makers rather than technical teams. The second editions update the cases, regulation, and competitive analysis from the first editions, which were published in 2025.The three titles cover what the author describes as the three demands AI places on a leader: delivery, governance, and competitive advantage.TRANSFORM: Delivering AI Transformation When Most Fail sets out a nine-step framework for turning a working model into an adopted change inside an organisation.Ethical AI: Governing AI Before It Governs You is a guide to AI governance for executives who carry the commercial and legal responsibility when a system fails.AI Moats: Building Defensible Advantage in the Age of AI examines where durable competitive advantage in AI comes from, and how to tell a genuine advantage from a marketing claim.The books draw on documented cases rather than projections. They include the reported $62 million MD Anderson Cancer Center spent on IBM's Watson before shelving the project, the more than half a billion dollars Zillow wrote down after closing its algorithmic home-buying arm, the 2024 tribunal ruling that held Air Canada responsible for information its chatbot gave a customer, and the January 2025 market reaction in which a lower-cost AI model from China preceded a fall of close to $600 billion in Nvidia's market value in a single day."The technology moved quickly over the past year, and several common assumptions did not hold," said Spyrou. "These editions revise the books to reflect what has changed."Spyrou is the founder of VerityAI , which advises executive teams and boards on AI strategy, governance, and deployment. He has worked in technology since 1998. Further information about the series and the author is available at spspyrou.com.

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