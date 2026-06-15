1,347 Central Florida Homes Now Carry Active Price Reductions

1357 Price Reduced Homes Across 4 Counties Brenden Rendo, Realtor Visit HomesInOrlando.ForSale

Across Orange, Seminole, Lake, and Volusia Counties, 52.19% of Price-Reduced Listings Have Sat 60-Plus Days

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A weekly analysis of Stellar MLS data by The Homes In Orlando Team shows 1,347 homes across Orange, Seminole, Lake, and Volusia counties carrying an active price reduction as of June 14, 2026. More than half of those listings — 703 homes, or 52.19% — have been on the market 60 days or longer, the threshold at which sellers typically begin negotiating beyond price alone.

The average reduction across the four-county footprint is 3.23% off original list price, with counties clustering between 2.77% and 3.46%. The data is pulled directly from the Stellar MLS rather than estimated, and is refreshed weekly.

Week over week, the four counties added a net 73 price-reduced listings. Lake County led the increase, adding 60 reductions to reach 321, while Seminole added 51 to reach 215. Orange County declined by 54 to 480 even as its average reduction deepened to 3.46% — a pattern that typically indicates buyers absorbing the more aggressively discounted listings first. Volusia held roughly steady at 331.

Four-County Price-Reduction Snapshot (June 14, 2026)

County Active Price Reductions Avg. Off List Listed 60+ Days Week-Over-Week

Orange 480 3.46% 54.00% (259) down 54

Volusia 331 3.26% 52.60% (174) up 16

Lake 321 3.41% 54.80% (176) up 60

Seminole 215 2.77% 43.70% (94) up 51

Total 1,347 3.23% 52.19% (703) +73

County Detail

Orange County remains the volume center, with 355 of its reductions located in Orlando, averaging 3.62% off list and 103 days on market at an average list price of $505,789.

Lake County posted the largest weekly gain. South Lake leads it: Clermont alone shows 84 price-reduced listings averaging 4.17% off original list — the deepest average cut of any sub-market in the report.

Volusia County continues to offer the longest negotiating runway. New Smyrna Beach shows 63 price-reduced listings at an average 140 days on market, the highest in the four counties.

Seminole County is the tightest of the four, with the lowest stale share at 43.70% and the smallest average reduction at 2.77%. Sanford anchors the county at an average 65 days on market — the fastest absorption in the report.

Quote

"The headline count is useful, but the number that matters is the 60-day share," said Brenden Rendo, Realtor with The Homes In Orlando Team. "Once a listing crosses 60 days, the seller is usually ready to negotiate on concessions, rate buydowns, and repair credits, not just price. With 703 listings in that tier across four counties, this is a market that rewards prepared, pre-approved buyers and patient local investors. We track it weekly so the decision is driven by data, not headlines."

What the Data Means by Audience

For buyers: 1,347 active reductions represent genuine negotiating leverage. The listings past 60 days are where a well-structured offer can land below asking with seller concessions attached.

For sellers: Price is a positioning decision. A listing that has crossed 45 days without showing activity is receiving a market signal; a deliberate, data-supported reduction restores search-alert visibility and fresh exposure.

For investors: The 60-day tier defines acquisition basis. Clermont's depth and New Smyrna Beach's days-on-market are this week's clearest local-investor openings.

Data Access

Full county-level price-reduction data is published and updated weekly:

• Orange County: https://www.homesinorlando.forsale/orange-county/price-reduced-homes/

• Seminole County: https://www.homesinorlando.forsale/real-estate/seminole-county-fl/homes-with-price-reduction/

• Volusia County: https://www.homesinorlando.forsale/volusia-county/homes-with-price-reduction/

• Lake County: https://www.homesinorlando.forsale/lake-county/priced-reduced-homes/

• Central Florida market hub: https://www.homesinorlando.forsale/central-florida-housing-market/

About The Homes In Orlando Team

The Homes In Orlando Team, led by Realtor Brenden Rendo, provides data-driven real estate guidance across Orange, Seminole, Lake, and Volusia counties. Brenden brings 30 years across mortgage lending, hard money, fix-and-flip investing, and full-service brokerage, and publishes weekly Central Florida market data sourced directly from the Stellar MLS.

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