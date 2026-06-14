MoDOT to keep I-44 closed between PSB and SMVB for extended period

St. LOUIS- MoDOT continues to monitor the situation regarding a sinkhole that developed on North Broadway under Interstate 44 in the City of St.Louis. Closures that are currently in place will remain while utility crews evaluate the situation and determine an appropriate repair. These are expected to remain in place through at least next week.

The sinkhole has exposed one of the bridge footings on the I-44 bridge over Biddle and N. Broadway. MoDOT closes any bridge where the department is concerned about the safety of any traffic using that bridge.

For precautionary measures, MoDOT has closed the following:

I-44 westbound/I-70 eastbound is shut down at Tucker Boulevard/ Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge. Traffic can take Exit 249B to Tucker or to eastbound I-70 across the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge, which remains open.

I-44 eastbound/I-55 northbound is shut down at the Poplar Street Bridge, as well as the ramps from I-64 westbound/Poplar Street Bridge to Walnut and I-44 eastbound. Traffic can continue eastbound across the Poplar Street Bridge at Exit 291A.

Eastbound I-70 express lanes are closed at Union Boulevard.

South Broadway at Cass Avenue is closed.

From Illinois, the westbound I-64/Walnut Street exit and I-44 eastbound ramp are closed.

The ramp from North Broadway to eastbound I-44/westbound I-70 is closed. From Illinois, westbound Martin Luther King Bridge traffic will only have access to downtown.

MoDOT crews will continue to assess potential impacts to I-44 and I-70 in the City of St.Louis. Since there is a lot of activity to evaluate and repair the site, people are asked to avoid the area for their own safety.

For up to date traffic and travel info, motorists can check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

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