UPDATE – Sunday, June 14, 2026

CANADA, June 13 - Note: All times local and subject to change

9:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will arrive in Charlestown, Ireland.

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10:20 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the President of Ireland, Catherine Connolly.

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12:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will participate in a tree planting with Aughagower Community Council.

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4:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will hold a media availability.

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5:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend and deliver remarks at a civic reception hosted by Mayo County Council.

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