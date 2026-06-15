Syncplify Releases Server! V8 With a Fully Rebuilt High Availability Engine

Syncplify Inc.

Syncplify Server! V8 delivers a ground-up rewrite of its high availability subsystem, plus Docker, OpenID Connect, and multi-language support.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Syncplify, the leading provider of secure file transfer solutions, today announced the general availability of Syncplify Server! V8, a major new version of its flagship SFTP, FTPS, and HTTPS secure file transfer solution. The centerpiece of this release is a complete rewrite of the high availability clustering engine, designed from first principles to deliver total reliability and predictable performance even in minimal two-node configurations.

The new HA engine joins a set of additions that respond directly to customer demand, including Docker container support across all license tiers, OpenID Connect authentication for administrators and end users, WebClient! now included at no additional cost in every tier, and multi-language support with initial availability in English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Chinese, Japanese, and Korean. Together, these updates bring Syncplify Server! fully in line with the infrastructure expectations of modern enterprise environments while maintaining the self-hosted, zero-third-party-data-processing architecture that sets Syncplify apart.

"High availability is one of the hardest problems in distributed systems, and we were not willing to compromise," said Fjodr Soyevskji, CTO at Syncplify. "From cryptographically signed audit logs to a fully rebuilt HA engine, every decision we make in V8 reflects the same engineering philosophy: do it right, or don't do it at all. This is what enterprise grade reliability looks like."

Syncplify Server! V8 is available now at www.syncplify.com. Customers on active maintenance can upgrade at no additional cost.

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