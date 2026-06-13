Get Outdoors and Get Together Day - Five Rivers

Saturday, June 13, 10:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m.

Get Outdoors and Get Together Day

The outdoors is for everyone. Join us as we highlight ways to explore and enjoy the outdoors. Take a hike, try out birding, and more. We’ll have a special focus on making the outdoors accessible to all, whether with adaptive equipment or specialized facilities and programs.

Coming from the City of Albany? Ride the Nature Bus (Rt. 872) today!