Correction and Clarification Regarding Previously Posted Order - Janeese for DC

Please be advised the investigation regarding the Janeese Lewi-George Fair Elections Committee was not completed until June 12, 2026.

Unfortunately a draft of the order dated June 6, 2026, was mistakenly posted at the OCF website. That order has been removed and replaced by the correct order dated June 12. 2026.

In addition page 18 of the order shows that OCF was still accepting and reviewing testimony on June 6, 2026.

As it has always been our policy and practice, OCF publishes orders when investigations are completed.