REMINDER: NC Republicans “Blame” Michael Whatley for Elevating Mark Robinson

As the NCGOP convention is in full swing, here’s a reminder that North Carolina Republicans “blamed” DC insider and Big Oil Lobbyist Michael Whatley for the “rise” of disgraced former Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson.

WRAL: “McCrory blamed Republican National Committee leader Michael Whatley for Robinson’s rise. […] McCrory told CNN Whatley ‘ignored many known flaws that many of us knew about [Robinson] and just assumed they’d be brushed over. But [Robinson’s campaign] has been a ticking time bomb for several years now.’”

Whatley “embraced” Robinson, calling him a “man of the people” and pushing others to “emulate” him. Whatley even called him the “greatest Lieutenant Governor in the United States.”

Robinson has demonstrated predatory behavior, admitting he “peep[ed]” on women in public gym showers. He also said that abortion happens because women weren’t “responsible enough to keep [their] skirt down.” Robinson referred to himself as a “perv” and “black Nazi” on a pornography site.

“From Mark Robinson to convicted child sex offender Harvey West, DC insider Michael Whatley has a record of elevating, protecting and cozying up to predators,” said Mallory Payne, senior communications advisor for the North Carolina Democratic Party. “Whatley puts his political allies ahead of North Carolina families – and even his own party knows it’s unacceptable.”

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