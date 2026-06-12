Week in Review: June 12

In this June 12 Week in Review, we highlight Correctional Sergeant Melissa Garcia, the 20th anniversary of CTF’s Alternative to Violence Program and SATF’s first weeklong art show.

Staff Spotlight

CIW Correctional Sergeant Melissa Garcia graduates from leadership institute

Correctional Sgt. Melissa Garcia of the California Institution for Women (CIW) graduated with cohort 565 from the Sherman Block Supervisory Leadership Institute.

The California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training hosted the graduation ceremony in San Diego on June 5.

The program provides leadership training designed to strengthen supervisory skills and professional development for law enforcement personnel.

“My SLI experience has strengthened my leadership foundation, expanded my perspective, and equipped me with the tools necessary to lead with integrity, accountability, and purpose,” said Garcia. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to participate in this program and look forward to applying these lessons throughout my career.”

The California Institution for Women congratulates Garcia on this professional achievement and her commitment to continued leadership development.

Law Enforcement Operations

Operation Golden Grizzly leads to arrests, compliance checks

A recent multi-agency parole compliance operation led to 13 arrests, three new charges and two apprehensions of supervised persons at-large.

The Division of Adult Parole Operations led Operation Golden Grizzly with support from approximately 150 law enforcement officers from state and local agencies.

Teams conducted compliance checks on individuals under parole supervision in Sacramento, including validated gang members and associates.

The operation aimed to enhance public safety and support accountability among supervised individuals.

No injuries or uses of force were reported during the operation.

Division of Adult Parole Operations

Assistant Deputy Secretary of State attends PACT in Kern County

The Division of Adult Parole Operations’ (DAPO) Community Reentry Unit (CRU) recently welcomed Assistant Deputy Secretary of State Herb Wesson III to its Parole and Community Team (PACT) meeting in Bakersfield.

Hosted at CityServe Network, the meeting connected supervised individuals with community resources supporting successful reentry.

Wesson opened the meeting with words of encouragement for participants and emphasized the importance of community involvement.

He hosted a table offering information on voting rights, voter registration and election resources available in California.

Organizers appreciate the participation of the Office of the Secretary of State and support from the Community Compliance Unit and the Bakersfield Parole Complex staff.

PACT meetings strengthen partnerships and expand access to services to help individuals build a foundation for success in their communities.

CRU hosts reentry resource fair in Fresno

The DAPO Community Reentry Unit and Central Parole District-Fresno recently hosted a reentry resource fair connecting nearly 350 supervised individuals with community services.

More than 75 vendors provided information on housing, education, health care, legal assistance and other support programs.

Attendees also received free haircuts, meals, mobile shower services and assistance obtaining identification cards through the Department of Motor Vehicles.

CRU Parole Agent II Specialist Melissa Cutshall helped organize the event.

The Fresno Parole Complex and Community Compliance Unit provided support.

Valley State Prison donated four bicycles awarded as prizes during the resource fair.

This event highlights the importance of building connections and creating opportunities for success.

SGV hosts Women’s Empowerment meeting for successful reentry

The San Gabriel Valley (SGV) Parole District recently hosted a Women’s Empowerment meeting focused on reentry support and personal wellness.

The event connected participants with personal care services, clothing resources and community support. Twenty-two Citrus College cosmetology students volunteered haircuts, hairstyling and manicures.

For many participants, the day offered unprecedented access to personal care.

“This is the first time ever in my life that I have had a manicure and someone has done my nails,” one attendee shared.

Citrus College students distributed gift bags to attendees.

Parole Service Associates J. Crawford and S. Calhoun managed a clothing distribution, offering apparel for upcoming interviews and everyday needs.

The Pomona GEO Day Reporting Center sponsored lunch and refreshments for attendees and volunteers.

The event highlighted the role of community partnerships in helping women build confidence and access resources supporting successful reentry.

In Our Institutions

Mule Creek gives back to community

Mule Creek State Prison staff and incarcerated population recently partnered to raise more than $30,000 for local charities through a food sale.

Funds distributed so far include:

Amador Little League West: $10,000

Amador Youth Basketball: $4,385

Jackson Quarterback Club: $2,000

Amador High School Girls Flag Football: $1,407

Note: Special Olympics donation and coverage forthcoming

The effort supports young local athletes while demonstrating incarcerated individuals’ capacity to give back.

Organizers said the donations reflect the generosity, teamwork and commitment of everyone at Mule Creek.

ASP Youth Adult Awareness Program encourages positive choices

Avenal State Prison (ASP) recently welcomed students and staff from Clovis Community Day School as part of the Youth Adult Awareness Program.

The event was coordinated by program sponsor M. Herrera and supported by Darrienn Sanders, acting Community Resources Manager.

Participants toured the institution, including a housing unit, and gained insight into daily life inside prison. They also took part in discussions focused on accountability, education, personal growth and the impact of life choices.

The program partners with school districts to provide firsthand perspectives encouraging students to pursue positive paths and future opportunities.

RJD hosts Low and Slow Car Show for staff, incarcerated

The RJ Donovan Correctional Facility (RJD) successfully hosted its third annual Low and Slow Car Show.

The June 3 event, held on Facility E, was organized and facilitated by the RJD education staff. The Low and Slow Car Show brought together participants from the United Lowrider Coalition and the Prison Ministry, creating a day centered on community and rehabilitation.

“We really appreciate the warden and facility captain letting this happen,” said one incarcerated individual. “We feel like our rehabilitative efforts are being seen and acknowledged.”

Upward Mobility

Bobby Wheeler appointed Chief Deputy Warden, Kern Valley State Prison

Fire Response

CMC’s Cuesta Camp trains for 2026 fire season

Cuesta Conservation Camp at California Men’s Colony (CMC) held their annual fire preparedness drills to be ready for the 2026 fire season.

The two-day training was held in mid-May, putting crews through a series of physically demanding and skills-based exercises. These were designed to evaluate readiness, teamwork, endurance and fire line performance.

The drills included timed hikes through rugged terrain and competitive fire line construction. Drills also included tool handling, cutting exercises and additional crew-based challenges simulating the demands of active wildfire assignments. Crews were evaluated on safety, communication, efficiency and overall performance under pressure.

Rehabilitation

CTF hosts GRIP graduation

The Correctional Training Facility (CTF) at Soledad recently celebrated the graduation of 34 participants from the Guiding Rage into Power (GRIP) program.

More than 120 family members, volunteers, staff and community supporters attended the ceremony.

GRIP is a long-term rehabilitative program promoting accountability, self-reflection, victim awareness and healthy decision-making.

Participants engage in workshops, facilitated discussions and peer mentoring designed to build communication and conflict-resolution skills.

“This graduation represents the successful completion of a rigorous program focused on accountability, self-reflection, and personal development,” said acting Warden C. Rojas. “We recognize the commitment demonstrated by each graduate and acknowledge the contributions of staff, volunteers, and facilitators who support the program’s continued success.”

CTF marks Alternative to Violence Project anniversary

CTF recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of the Alternative to Violence Project (AVP).

The gathering joined incarcerated participants and partners in the central gymnasium to honor the program’s impact on personal growth and conflict resolution.

The celebration included guest speakers, participant reflections and recognition of volunteers and facilitators who support the program.

Established at CTF in 2006, the program has empowered thousands of participants with tools to reduce violence and foster safer communities.

“Today we celebrate more than a program, we celebrate the people who have dedicated themselves to creating positive change,” said acting Warden C. Rojas. “The success of AVP is a testament to the commitment of our volunteers, staff, and participants who continue to make CTF a place where transformation and rehabilitation can thrive.”

SATF hosts art shows

The Substance Abuse Treatment Facility (SATF) and State Prison at Corcoran hosted its first weeklong art show for incarcerated artists and their families.

The event included paintings, sculptures, spoken-word performances and original music across multiple facilities. More than 60 artists participated, and 40 family members attended.

Local artist Rachelle Rush supported the project by promoting the event and donating supplies, including paint, canvases, brushes and paper.

“In the almost 20 years I have been in the department, there has never been a show like this,” said Associate Warden Christopher Livingston. “It’s really cool to see how the staff mindset has changed and the positive programming these kinds of events bring.”

Artwork will be featured at Coyote Studios gallery in Los Angeles on July 11 as part of the public exhibit, “The Space Between Us.”

In the Media

‘One fire line at a time’: Warner Springs female inmates train for wildfire season At Puerta La Cruz Conservation Camp in Warner Springs, 33 incarcerated women form two hand crew teams on the front lines of California’s wildfire season — volunteering to risk their lives not just to serve their time, but to serve their community.

Cal State LA celebrates resilience and second chances as Prison Graduation Initiative graduates fourth Lancaster cohort Cal State LA celebrated the fourth cohort of the university’s transformative Prison Graduation Initiative (PGI) program at California State Prison, Los Angeles County (LAC), in Lancaster with a Commencement ceremony on Thursday, May 28.

More than 100 incarcerated individuals at Solano State Prison receive job certifications, apprenticeships

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Week in Review: June 5, 2026

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