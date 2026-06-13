WOW.DHS.GOV: ICE Arrests Murderers, Rapists, and Drug Traffickers

Nearly 70% of criminal illegal aliens arrested by ICE have been charged or arrested for a crime in the United States

WASHINGTON –– Yesterday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens, convicted for manslaughter, rape, trafficking methamphetamine, and other repulsive crimes.

“Yesterday, ICE arrested multiple murderers, rapists, and drug traffickers from our communities,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Nearly 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S. Every day our officers are putting their lives on the line to remove criminals from our communities.”

Roque Cinto-Mejia, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for manslaughter in Brooklyn, New York.

Alejandro De Jesus-De La Cruz, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for voluntary manslaughter in San Bernardino, California.

Francisco Antonio Morales-Acencio, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for rape and assault and battery – family member in Fairfax, Virginia.

Heriberto Mendoza-Pineda, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for trafficking a controlled substance – methamphetamine in Gwinnett County, Georgia.

Manuel Soto, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, convicted TWICE for possession of drugs and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute in Boston, Massachusetts.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

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