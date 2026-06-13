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Notice: Maine Groundfish Permit Bank Common Pool DAS Leasing Pilot

During the 2026 commercial fishing year, Maine DMR will be offering days at sea (DAS) leasing to northeast multispecies common pool vessels through the Maine Groundfish Permit Bank. To qualify for DAS leasing, vessels must meet the following criteria:

  • Have a federal northeast multispecies permit;
  • Have no major violations or substantial Federal sanctions;
  • Lands fish in Maine.

Since this is a pilot year, available DAS are limited. Depending on interest, DAS will be leased in 3-day increments. Leasing will not begin until after qualification checks are complete and vessel operators sign a utilization agreement. Per the MOA with NMFS, preference may be given to vessels that are less than 63ft. 

If there is enough interest and the pilot year is successful, DMR may consider offering more DAS in future fishing years.

If you have questions or are interested in leasing DAS, contact Corrin Flora at corrin.flora@maine.gov or 207-446-8126.

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Notice: Maine Groundfish Permit Bank Common Pool DAS Leasing Pilot

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