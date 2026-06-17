Laird Miller Announces Award Recognition for AgentPay at EasyA Hackathon During Consensus Miami

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Laird Miller 's AgentPay received an award at the EasyA Hackathon held during Consensus Miami in 2026, reflecting a milestone in the entrepreneur's effort to apply artificial intelligence to practical business workflows and real estate operations.The award recognizes AgentPay as an AI-based payment-enabled reception solution developed to function as an accessible AI endpoint for businesses. AgentPay was built within the broader portfolio of products and services created by Laird Miller, the founder of RentalCalcAI and LMAIsystems. The recognition at the EasyA Hackathon followed a multi-year program of product development and operational engagement that combined real estate execution, capital strategy, and AI systems design.Laird Miller has maintained direct involvement in real estate development and capital strategy work while building software and AI systems. That experience includes development analysis, lender communications, investor material creation, draw tracking, build-to-rent workflow development, and operations system design through work with Matrix Equities. Those operational responsibilities informed the product requirements that led to AgentPay and other systems intended to reduce manual work and improve communication processes for businesses and development teams.RentalCalcAI, launched in 2021, is an example of a product created from that operational perspective. The platform was developed to assist property owners and investors in evaluating rental property investments by automating and consolidating tasks that traditionally relied on multiple software tools and manual spreadsheet calculations. RentalCalcAI provides tools for comparing scenarios, reviewing underwriting assumptions, and aligning analysis with lender criteria, reflecting a development approach grounded in real-world underwriting and development workflows rather than an abstract software-first strategy.LMAIsystems was established to design, develop, and implement AI systems for small and local businesses with the goal of increasing operational efficiency through automation. LMAIsystems solutions include AI-based receptionists, appointment booking systems, lead funnel chatbots, missed-call automation, customer follow-up systems, and conversion-based workflow automation. Those solutions were developed to address specific operational gaps identified in client engagements, with an emphasis on measurable operational outcomes rather than experimental or speculative capabilities.Miller’s approach to technology development emphasizes iterative execution and close alignment with business process requirements. That methodology derives from an early, self-directed study of software development, integration of APIs, automation frameworks, database and user interface design, and business logic prior to completing college. The practical learning path centered on a build-test-improve-repeat cycle and on developing products that solve recurring operational friction in business functions such as underwriting, investor reporting, and lender communications.The EasyA Hackathon award highlighted AgentPay’s role as a payment-enabled reception endpoint, and the recognition was presented amid a program focused on practical applications of AI in business workflows. The award is cited by Miller as further validation of a product development philosophy that prioritizes solving concrete problems for businesses operating within real estate, financial services, and local commerce. Miller has described the motivation for that philosophy in public comments, noting a focus on recurring friction as a source of opportunity and a preference for systems that produce measurable results. "AI must produce measurable results," said Laird Miller, Founder of RentalCalcAI and LMAIsystems.Miller’s work in capital strategy and development operations has also included participation in capital sourcing and fundraising activities for build-to-rent developments in Arizona and Texas, and those activities have informed product requirements for the technology offerings. The integration of capital strategy experience with software development activity has been presented by Miller as a driver for systems that support underwriting, investor materials, draw tracking, and project operational workflows.The award for AgentPay is framed by Miller’s stated long-term focus on the convergence of real estate development, capital sourcing, and practical AI integration. That focus includes plans to continue development of analysis tools for property investors, expand automation and reception systems intended for small businesses, and apply operational knowledge to the design of systems that support real-world development and investor workflows. The recognition at the EasyA Hackathon is presented as a milestone within that ongoing program of product development and applied AI systems engineering.The development pathway described by Miller contrasts with a software-first model by beginning with operational engagement and then building systems to address identified inefficiencies. That sequence has shaped product requirements across RentalCalcAI, LMAIsystems, and AgentPay, and it has driven engagement with development teams, lenders, and investor relations processes as part of the product design lifecycle. The award at Consensus Miami’s EasyA Hackathon marks a documented instance of external recognition for a product that originated in operational problem solving and evolved into an AI-enabled business endpoint.About Laird MillerLaird Miller is an Arizona-based real estate development and capital strategy specialist, AI systems builder, and entrepreneur. He is the founder of RentalCalcAI and LMAIsystems and engages in real estate development and capital strategy work through Matrix Equities. His work focuses on combining practical business execution with AI systems to improve underwriting, development operations, and business automation.

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