LDWF Hosts ATV/UTV Safety Task Force Kickoff Event

Baton Rouge, Jun 12, 2026 -

The Louisiana ATV/UTV Safety Task Force held their statewide kickoff event at the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) headquarters building in Baton Rouge on June 10. The ATV/UTV Safety Task Force will highlight the growing need for youth ATV/UTV safety education and injury prevention efforts across the state.

At the kickoff event, speakers included LDWF Sec. Tyler Bosworth, LDWF Enforcement Division Col. Stephen Clark, Louisiana State Police Col. Robert P. Hodges, Louisiana Emergency Response Network’s Donice Fletcher, Destination Zero Deaths’ Susan Gentry and Jay Cripple, Our Lake of the Lake Children’s Health’s Jennifer Gothard, and LSU AgCenter’s Dr. Todd Tarifa.

The speakers presented Louisiana ATV/UTV injury and fatality data, a victim impact story emphasizing the importance of safety education, and introduction of the task force’s mission and goals.

The task force’s mission is to promote ATV/UTV safety awareness, encourage responsible riding practices, support educational outreach efforts, and strengthen partnerships that help protect Louisiana families and communities.

At the event, data was presented that show the vast majority of ATV/UTV incidents in Louisiana that result in injury or death involve 10 to 14 year olds. In Louisiana, there are over 500 injuries and about 10 deaths yearly because of ATV/UTV incidents. Nationwide data shows that most ATV/UTV related deaths involve head injuries without wearing a helmet.

At this time, the ATV/UTV Safety Task Force is seeking members. If anyone is interested in serving on this task force, please email LouisianaATVUTVSafety@gmail.com.

The Louisiana Youth ATV/UTV Safety Task Force was formed through a collaborative effort of public safety, transportation, agriculture, wildlife, healthcare, and community stakeholders who recognize the importance of working together to reduce preventable crashes, injuries, and fatalities involving youth ATV and UTV operation. The Louisiana Youth ATV/UTV Safety Task Force encourages parents, caregivers, educators, law enforcement agencies, agricultural organizations, youth-serving groups, healthcare professionals, and community leaders to become involved in the effort.