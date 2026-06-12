Saturday, June 13, 2026
CANADA, December 6 - Note: All times local and subject to change
Paris, France
9:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will depart for Dublin, Ireland.
Closed to media
Dublin, Ireland
10:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will arrive in Dublin, Ireland.
Note for media:
12:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend an official welcoming ceremony and will be greeted by the Taoiseach of Ireland, Micheál Martin.
Note for media:
12:40 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Taoiseach of Ireland, Micheál Martin.
Closed to media
1:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will hold a joint media availability with the Taoiseach of Ireland, Micheál Martin.
Note for media:
1:50 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend an official luncheon hosted by the Taoiseach of Ireland, Micheál Martin.
Closed to media
3:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will deliver remarks and take part in a featured conversation on transatlantic ties between Canada and Europe.
Note for media:
6:50 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend an official welcoming ceremony at Dublin Castle.
Note for media:
7:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend and deliver remarks at an official dinner hosted by the Taoiseach of Ireland, Micheál Martin.
Note for media:
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