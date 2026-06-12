Saturday, June 13, 2026

CANADA, December 6 - Note: All times local and subject to change

Paris, France

9:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will depart for Dublin, Ireland.

Closed to media

Dublin, Ireland

10:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will arrive in Dublin, Ireland.

Note for media:

12:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend an official welcoming ceremony and will be greeted by the Taoiseach of Ireland, Micheál Martin.

Note for media:

12:40 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Taoiseach of Ireland, Micheál Martin.

Closed to media

1:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will hold a joint media availability with the Taoiseach of Ireland, Micheál Martin.

Note for media:

1:50 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend an official luncheon hosted by the Taoiseach of Ireland, Micheál Martin.

Closed to media

3:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will deliver remarks and take part in a featured conversation on transatlantic ties between Canada and Europe.

Note for media:

6:50 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend an official welcoming ceremony at Dublin Castle.

Note for media:

7:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend and deliver remarks at an official dinner hosted by the Taoiseach of Ireland, Micheál Martin.

Note for media: