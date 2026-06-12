My DCMA: Sam Isaacs, industrial engineer

ISRAEL–My DCMA, Local NationalEdition,showcasesDefense Contract Management Agency International’s experienced and dedicated workforce and highlights what being a part of the global defense team means to them.

Being alocal nationalwith the agency often involvesmaintaininga special tie to the country one isoperatingin, providing insight and access to strategic community partnerships.These team membersprovide a vital link for contracting services around the globe, continuity during frequent team member transitions,and a cultural link to allies and partners.Today, Sam Isaacsshares his story.

My name isSam Isaacs,and this is "My DCMA."

I aman industrial engineerin the DCMAIsraeloffice.IservedtheDepartment of War for 41 years, 25 of whichwith DCMA.

I have multiple responsibilities in my roles here,includingmanagingour office’s engineering oversight across multiple high-value defense contractsto ensurequality,timelinessand affordability. I conduct technical evaluations, pre-award surveys, and Material Review Board actions tovalidatecontractor capability and product conformity.Our team partners with U.S.,alliesand industry stakeholders to resolve complexmanufacturingand quality issues, supportingtimelydelivery of warfighting capability.I also provide Technical Support to Negotiations, cost-saving initiatives of over tens of millions of dollars and audit activities to protect taxpayer resources and ensure fiscal accountability.

Workinghere, especially duringOperationEpic Fury with over 2,000 missile attacks,allows me to support the DOW byacquiringhigh-quality weapon systems through Israeli defense contractors.Icaninfluence major DOW weapon systemsand provide acquisition insight and status to major buying commands.I enabletimelypayments – oftenovertens of millions of dollars – to defense contractors for workaccomplished. I alsoidentifyinnovative solutions that improve quality while saving taxpayermoney.

I enjoy working here and consider DCMA my professional family. I care deeply about the mission, thepeopleand the impact we make in support of the warfighter.Our work ensures affordable, high-quality weapon systems are delivered on time, directly supportingreadiness,lethalityand deterrence.

My futurecareer goals include my continued contribution to engineering,manufacturingand program management.

Something unique about me isI am an honest,dedicatedandreliable employee who takes pride in doing the job right.I bring a unique perspective through my dual citizenship in both Israel and the United States.

My hobbies include reading and Bible studies.

I take my responsibilities at DCMA very seriously, and it has been both an honor and a joy to serve this mission. Supporting complex engineering efforts, strengthening partnerships withindustry and allied counterparts, and ensuring disciplined technical and financial oversight has been deeply meaningful work. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve alongside exceptional DCMA professionals in support of the warfighter.