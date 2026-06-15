NAVFAC Washington Operations Officer Cmdr. Christopher Fairfield Retires After Distinguished 22-Year Naval Career; Honored with Meritorious Service Medal

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington honored Cmdr. Christopher Fairfield, during a retirement ceremony held at the National Museum of the U.S. Navy, June12, 2026. Capt. Daniel Schmitt, commanding officer of NAVFAC Washington, praised Fairfield’s operational leadership and the legacy he leaves behind.

“I could not have asked for a better operations officer, a more trusted advisor, or a steadier hand on the wheel. You’ve left an indelible mark on the Civil Engineer Corps, on this command and on everyone who had the privilege to serve alongside you.”

Rear Adm. Jorge Cuadros, commander, NAVFAC Atlantic, presented Fairfield with the Meritorious Service Medal, Gold Star in lieu of the Third Award in recognition of 22 years of honorable and dedicated service to the Navy.

Fairfield’s naval journey was defined by assignments that tested and refined his leadership at every turn. His earliest formative experience came with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion THREE, but it was his department head tours with Facilities Engineering and Acquisition Division Naples and Public Works Department Souda Bay that proved most defining.

“Those positions were where authority, responsibility and accountability all lined up in equal weight,” Fairfield recalled. “Many things can be accomplished when those elements are in balance.”

Since assuming the operations officer role at NAVFAC Washington in June 2025, Fairfield pushed the command toward a new way of thinking and operating. “I wanted our team to throw out ‘how we’ve always done it’ and be open to new ideas, new concepts — to try early, fail often and keep moving forward,” he said.

Among his proudest legacies is a transformative new Program Management, Project Management and Construction Management Advisor tool spearheaded by Planning, Design and Construction (PDC) Construction Director Javier Molinari and the PDC 5 team. “It is the epitome of thinking differently at NAVFAC,” Fairfield said. “They took a concept and commander’s intent and generated a really unique new way of managing the Navy’s construction projects.”

For Fairfield, serving at NAVFAC Washington deepened his reverence for the men and women who support the nation’s most critical infrastructure. “The National Capital Region is the very nerve center of our national defense,” he said. “I will never be able to adequately express how strong my appreciation is for their talents and patriotism.”

His message to those he leaves behind is both simple and enduring: “Know your lines of authority, responsibility and accountability, and then operate to their limits.”

Looking ahead, Fairfield plans to continue working in the engineering and construction profession. “I hope to find an interesting hobby and be the best father and husband I can be,” he said. “I hope the work accomplished at NAVFAC Washington is a catalyst for great success for all of our team members in the future.”