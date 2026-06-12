CAMS shifting to automated verification process, expanding access

FORT LEE, Va.–The Defense Contract Management Agency's Contract Administration Management System is transitioning to a new automated validation process that will enhance security and expand access to itsWarDepartmentmission partners.

Current and future CAMS users must soon gain access through an electronic System Authorization Access Request, or eSAAR, process. This change integrates CAMS with a fully automated Identity, Credential, and Access Management system andcomplies withDOW'schiefinformationsecurityofficer directives.

"The transition is a critical step in the Department of Defense Zero Trust Strategy, whichoperateson the principle of'never trust, always verify,’"said Juan Estrada, aninformation technologyspecialistand CAMS admin action officer with DCMA's Enterprise Analytics & Modernization Directorate."Itensures we always verify the right users have the right access–keeping our networks secure, our people mission-ready and our agency fully prepared for any audit."

TheeSAARprocessdirectsusers to a centralized online portal where their identity, credentials and training are verified in real time. Once approved, usersaregranted immediate access. This replaces a slow, manual process with a streamlined,transparentand auditable digital workflow.

Current CAMS users will not lose access during the transition. However, Estrada recommendspreparingnow to avoid last-minute processing delays before the projectedlaunchdate in early fiscal year 2027.

"TheeSAARtransition is a lengthy, multistep process,"said Estrada."I urge current and potentialCAMS users to complete two tasks as soon as possible: attend training and coordinate with their supervisors to submit an access request."

CAMShasserved as an integral part of DCMA's contracting environment for over a decade.ADCMA employee originally developed a version of the app in 2016 as a more efficient way to manage contract workloads than traditional spreadsheets. CAMS has since evolved into a robust analytics and reporting tool that taps into multiple data platforms, including the Mechanization of Contract Administration Services system, or MOCAS.

For Janel Choisne, a procurement technician with DCMA Fixed Wing St. Louis, mastering CAMS is a patient journey of gaining knowledge and expertise.

"CAMS is vast, and learning where to look (for information) took time,"she said."With the help of office hours and mentors, I can now assess contracts at a macro level in CAMS and then confirm details in the source system, usually MOCAS."

Choisne was a member of a CAMSeSAARUser Acceptance TestingGroupthat allowedparticipantsto stress test the system to ensure the process is effective and intuitive. Sherepresentedthe requestor role and took a rigorous approach in her mindset.

"Let's try to break it now so we can fix it before it impacts the mission,"she said.

Jared Kuioka, a procurement analyst with DCMA Fixed Wing Puget Sound and UAT team member, said while the UAT itself went smoothly, the process highlighted the critical need for robust training and solid reference materials.

"Although the Defense Information Systems Agency is receptive to enhancement requests, the electronic ICAM interface has inherent customization limits,"saidKuioka."This taught us that user-friendly reference materials and clear training resources would be essential to successfully guide both requestors and approvers through the new CAMSeSAARsystem."

Xanthos Stormbreaker, a contract administrator with DCMA Mountain Pacific, is a CAMS subject matter expert and was one ofChoisneandKuioka'sUAT teammates. His role was to stress test the system from a contract administrator's perspective,identifypotential process friction or system bugs, and provide direct, actionable feedback to the development team.

"As the local CAMS subject matter expert, I saw the transition to an electronic SAAR as a critical step in modernizing our access and security protocols,"he said."I felt it was my responsibility to get involved to ensure the voice of the end-user was represented in the final design."

Stormbreaker said theeSAARtransitionnot only upgradesthe app’ssecurity, it alsosignificantly improvesquality of life.

"It is a critical step forward in reducing the administrative workload on our contract administrators, allowing them to focus less on paperwork and more on high-value analysis for the warfighter,"he said.

While CAMS is vital for contract administrators managing workloads, its value extends to a much broader audience. Personnel in engineering,manufacturingor those in roles without a direct contract workload can also use CAMS for itsreporting and analytics capabilities. For example, a contracting officer's representative could use the system to pull a contract deficiency report or track cancelled funds.

This broad capability has drawn interest in CAMS access from mission partners, including the Defense Logistics Agency, the Air Force and various defense buying commands.

"TheeSAARtransition will allow these partners to access critical data reports in a safe environment – enhancing collaboration and supporting the broader DCMA and DOW missions,"said Estrada.“We plan to giveCAMSaccess to our mission partners in early FY27, so we’ll be reaching out to themsoon with instructions.”

Choisne said it was an honor contributing to the UAT process and knowing her voice was heard and valued. She learned a great deal, both personally and professionally, including something those who prefer the status quo might appreciate.

"If you're not a fan of change, I highly recommend getting involved in the development or testing phases,"she said."Being part of the process is one of the best ways to ease the discomfort of a transition and build a real understanding of the'why'behind it."

For more information about the CAMS eSAAR processand training dates, visit the[CAMS eSAAR webpage](https://dod365.sharepoint-mil.us/sites/DCMA-CAMS-eSAAR/)on DCMA DoD365-J (loginrequired).