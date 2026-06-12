Governor, First Partner statement on the passing of David Hockney

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom issued the following statement today on the passing of David Hockney, multi-media artist and member of the California Hall of Fame:

“David was immensely creative, curious, and generous with his art and his joy. He was deeply influential in both the 20th and 21st centuries, inspiring artists and viewers alike with vibrant and colorful works that captured the spirit of his subjects and the essence of his landscapes. A British transplant to Los Angeles, he soaked up the California sunshine and gave that warmth back to the world tenfold. He will be deeply missed.”