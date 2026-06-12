BRIDGE Update: June 12, 2026

Opportunities for Support

BRIDGE Open Office Hours: North Dakota Department of Public Instruction (NDDPI) and project partners are now holding general Office Hours on a weekly basis. Our next session is scheduled for next Wednesday, June 17, 12–1 p.m. CDT.

Data Migration Validation / Support Sessions: Project team members from NDDPI, Aurora Educational Technology (our data migration vendor), EduTech, and REAs will be available on a weekly basis to assist districts with specific data questions & support. Our next sessions are scheduled for next week:

Supporting District Success

As districts continue preparing for the transition to Infinite Campus, we recognize that one of the most common questions is around ongoing support and available resources, both today and after go-live. We also understand that many districts are comparing their current support experiences with what is to come.

While there will be differences as we transition to a new statewide system, Infinite Campus has a strong track record of supporting large-scale implementations and ongoing operations. Ensuring districts feel confident in the level of support they will receive is a top priority for NDDPI and Infinite Campus.

Available Today – Implementation Support & Resources

Districts currently have access to a wide range of support resources throughout the implementation process. These include direct engagement with the Infinite Campus implementation team, guided data migration support sessions, access to training environments and trial sites, an extensive online knowledge base (including written documentation & video tutorials) and structured opportunities to ask questions and receive clarifications. These resources are designed to help districts become familiar with the system while ensuring a successful and well-supported transition.

In addition, Infinite Campus is actively providing implementation guidance, tools, and reports to support data validation and system readiness.

After Go-Live – Ongoing Support & Continuous Improvement

Following implementation, districts will transition into Infinite Campus’ established support model. Infinite Campus has significant experience delivering and supporting systems at both the district and state level.

Districts can expect access to formal support channels, knowledge base resources, user groups, and ongoing product enhancements. The system itself is designed to integrate key tools and functionality within a unified platform, reducing reliance on multiple disconnected systems and streamlining day-to-day operations for district staff.

District-Specific Support Considerations

While a comprehensive set of support resources is being provided through NDDPI and Infinite Campus, districts may still need to develop or maintain certain localized supports based on their unique needs. This may include internal documentation for district-specific processes, training materials tailored to local staff workflows, and guidance for integrations or procedures tied to other systems used within the district.

As part of the transition away from PowerSchool, districts have been (and continue to be) encouraged to proactively document existing configurations, reports, and customizations to ensure they can be effectively recreated in Infinite Campus if needed. These locally developed resources will complement the statewide support model and help ensure a smooth and sustainable long-term transition for each district.

Our Commitment to Districts

NDDPI and BRIDGE project partners remain committed to collaboration with districts before, during, and after implementation. We will continue to provide clear communication, structured support opportunities, and resources to help districts confidently navigate this transition. Here are a few specific examples of this commitment:

State-Level Guidance and Resources: NDDPI will continue developing and maintaining supplemental guidance specific to North Dakota processes, reporting requirements, and state-directed use of various K12 systems. These materials will be made available through a centralized, secure, Knowledge Hub, providing districts with a single location to access state-level resources and updates. A link to this Knowledge Hub will be provided as soon as possible.

NDDPI will continue developing and maintaining supplemental guidance specific to North Dakota processes, reporting requirements, and state-directed use of various K12 systems. These materials will be made available through a centralized, secure, Knowledge Hub, providing districts with a single location to access state-level resources and updates. A link to this Knowledge Hub will be provided as soon as possible. Additional Funding Support: NDDPI has requested over $3 million in funding through the Emergency Commission to help districts successfully navigate the transition to Infinite Campus. These funds are intended to provide districts with additional flexibility and capacity as they manage local implementation needs.

NDDPI has requested over $3 million in funding through the Emergency Commission to help districts successfully navigate the transition to Infinite Campus. These funds are intended to provide districts with additional flexibility and capacity as they manage local implementation needs. Local Support Options: EduTech has indicated both willingness and availability to support districts through services such as Technology Coordinator as a Service. We anticipate many districts will leverage these services, particularly in combination with available funding, to develop and maintain local procedures, documentation, and training that build upon the resources provided by Infinite Campus and NDDPI. Regional Education Associations (REAs) will continue to serve as an important source of local and regional support for districts. While specific offerings may vary, REAs are well-positioned to assist with coordination, communication, and shared learning opportunities across districts. As the transition progresses, REAs may help facilitate collaboration, provide guidance aligned to regional needs, and support districts in leveraging available resources effectively.



Together, these efforts are designed to ensure districts have access to comprehensive support at the product, state, and local levels, both during implementation and well beyond go-live.

Statewide Media Release & District Communication Resources

This week, NDDPI issued a statewide announcement focusing on the overall “why,” “what,” and “when” of the BRIDGE project and the transition to Infinite Campus, including clear assurance that student data remains protected, secure, and accurate throughout the process.

Link to NDDPI’s BRIDGE Media Release

To assist with a similar, district-level announcement, NDDPI has developed the following template for districts to utilize if they choose. This is to promote a consistent, unified message across the state and reduce confusion across all impacted stakeholder groups. If districts decide to distribute this, they should be prepared to field questions and media requests from local media outlets.

Link to District-Level Media Release Template

Moving forward, local districts will play a critical role in sharing implementation-specific details, including timelines, access information, and step-by-step “how-to” guidance tailored to their staff, students, and families.

Districts are encouraged to work directly with their Infinite Campus Implementation team on the timing of their localized communication efforts. Additional resources and communication templates can be accessed via Infinite Campus’ Resource Center.

Assessment Data Update

As part of the BRIDGE Project and the transition to Infinite Campus, NDDPI is continuing to define how assessment-related data will be shared between the state edition and district editions of Infinite Campus. This update is intended to provide additional clarity on what districts can expect as we approach go-live.

What Will Be Provided by the State

Infinite Campus is designed to support state-to-district data sharing in near real time, including the ability for NDDPI to distribute assessment-related structures and content directly to districts. At this time, the following approach has been confirmed:

Statewide Assessments (Structure + Score Data): NDDPI will support and distribute assessment structures and three years of historical score data for: ACCESS for ELLs WIDA screener ACT Advanced Placement (AP)

NDDPI will support and distribute assessment structures and three years of historical score data for:

*Note: Additional years of historical score data may be pushed to districts post go-live. The three years of historical data will be available at the beginning of school year (SY) 2026-27.

ASVAB & Civics Assessment (Structure Only): Because historical Civics Assessment and Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) scores are not currently available at the state level, NDDPI will publish the assessment/test structures from the state edition and enable districts to enter/import and manage score data locally.

What Will Be Managed by Districts (LEAs)

Local Interim Assessments: These will remain locally managed by districts, as they vary significantly across Local Education Agencies (LEAs). Districts will have flexibility to configure and maintain these assessments within their local Infinite Campus environments.

Future Considerations (Post Go-Live)

NDDPI may explore additional shared assessment options over time, including:

ND A+ Interim

ND A+ Summative

SAT

However, these are not planned to be deployed prior to the start of the school year, allowing districts to focus on core implementation and stabilization activities.

What This Means for Districts

Districts will receive standardized assessment structures where consistency is needed statewide. At the same time, districts will maintain local control over assessments that vary by district. This approach is designed to balance statewide reporting consistency and local flexibility and autonomy.

School/District ID Changes

As part of ongoing efforts to improve data consistency and streamline statewide reporting, NDDPI is implementing an updated, standardized approach to assigning district and school numbers. These changes are intended to provide greater clarity, support system integration, and reduce ambiguity across reporting processes.

Key Updates

District-Level Identification: Because Infinite Campus requires the “school number” field for the district instance, all districts will use “00000” as their school number to clearly distinguish district-level records from individual schools.

Because Infinite Campus requires the “school number” field for the district instance, all districts will use as their school number to clearly distinguish district-level records from individual schools. School Number Structure: All schools will be assigned a 5-digit school number , consisting of: A 4-digit base school number assigned by NDDPI (same 4 digits they have today) and A 1-digit level indicator representing the grade level served: 1 = Elementary 2 = Middle 3 = Secondary

All schools will be assigned a , consisting of: Summer School Programs: Summer school “schools” will use the same 4-digit base number, with a 5th digit of “9” to differentiate them from regular school-year programs.

Summer school “schools” will use the same 4-digit base number, with a 5th digit of “9” to differentiate them from regular school-year programs. Career & Technical Education (CTE) Centers: All CTE Center “schools” will use their County + LEA number as their 5-digit school number.

Q & A

Q: The LEA Identity and Authentication Playbook that was distributed last week references “K12 Metadata URLs” being provided by NDDPI/NDIT. Have these already been distributed?

A: No. Within the next two weeks an email will be sent directly to each district’s superintendent and district tech coordinator with your unique K12 SSO metadata URLs. This will include both sandbox/test and production URLs, which are required for configuring the K12 Identity Provider (IdP) and establishing trust with the state systems.