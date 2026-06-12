AlmaHolistica Opens Enrollment for International Family Constellations Certification

MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AlmaHolistica, a leading Spanish-language institution in holistic and transpersonal education, has announced enrollment for a new edition of its International Family Constellations Certification.For years, AlmaHolistica has trained thousands of students across the Spanish-speaking world through professional programs focused on personal transformation, facilitation skills, holistic development and human consciousness. Many graduates have gone on to establish successful professional practices, lead workshops, facilitate transformational processes and serve their communities through a wide range of therapeutic, educational and holistic disciplines.The International Family Constellations Certification reflects AlmaHolistica’s commitment to excellence in facilitator training, combining systemic principles, emotional awareness, transpersonal perspectives and experiential learning within a comprehensive educational framework.“Our mission is not only to teach methods, but to help students become skilled, ethical and confident facilitators capable of creating meaningful transformation in the lives of others,” said Valentina Luna founder of AlmaHolistica.In addition to the certification, participants receive access to a complementary Meditation Instructor Certification. Outstanding graduates may also be invited to join AlmaHolistica’s professional directory, further supporting their professional visibility and growth.For more information, visit almaholistica.net or find us on Instagram at @almaholisticaoficial

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.