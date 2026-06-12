UDOT marks halfway point on I-215 West project 

13 bridges completed as traffic shifts onto new pavement

SALT LAKE CITY (June 12, 2026) — The Utah Department of Transportation has reached the halfway point of the I-215 West Improved project as traffic shifts onto newly rebuilt pavement Saturday, June 13.

Starting Friday, June 12, at 9 p.m., crews will begin shifting traffic onto newly rebuilt pavement between State Route 201 and Interstate 80. Drivers should expect overnight lane closures and changing traffic patterns while crews complete the work.

Since November, drivers have traveled on the old pavement on the east side of I-215 while crews rebuilt the west side of the freeway and improved bridges throughout the corridor.

“Keeping traffic moving while rebuilding a freeway is always a challenge, but this milestone shows the progress we’re making,” UDOT Region Two Director Robert Stewart said. “By shifting traffic to one side of I-215, we were able to give crews the space they needed to work safely and efficiently while keeping the freeway open. As drivers move onto the new pavement, we ask them to slow down and stay alert because this remains an active work zone.”

To date, crews have finished 13 bridges. When construction is finished in late summer 2027, crews will have repaved sections of I-215, replaced 18 bridge decks and repaired 12 additional bridges.

The next ramps to be improved are eastbound I-80 to northbound I-215 and westbound I-80 to northbound I-215. Beginning Monday, June 15, at 5 a.m., both ramps will close through July 20.

Several other ramps at the I-80 and I-215 interchange remain closed:

Southbound I-215 to westbound SR-201: Closed through June 13

Westbound I-80 to southbound I-215: Closed through mid-August

Redwood Road to northbound I-215: Closed through July 2027

UDOT reminds drivers that construction schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. For the latest updates, visit the UDOT Traffic website or download the UDOT Traffic app for iPhone or Android. You can also follow UDOT on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for real-time updates.