05/27/26 Minutes

FRANKLIN COUNTY FISCAL COURT

VIDEO TELECONFERENCE

MAY 27, 2026, 5:00 P.M.

REGULAR MEETING

Franklin County Fiscal Court met on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. The meeting was streamed live by Frankfort Plant Board, cable channel 10, Franklin County Fiscal Court’s Official Facebook page, www.facebook.com/fcfcky, and Franklin County Fiscal Court’s Official YouTube channel, www.tinyurl.com/fcfcky. The meeting was made available for video teleconference (VTC) participation with the primary location and public observation area in the Fiscal Court Conference Room located at 321 West Main Street.

The meeting was called to order at 5:02 p.m. with Judge Michael Mueller presiding. The following members of the Fiscal Court were present: Squire Sherry Sebastian, Squire J.W. Blackburn, Squire Kelly Dycus, Squire Mike Harrod, Squire Richard Tanner, and Squire Eric Whisman. County Attorney Max Comley was in attendance.

Work Session:

Public Comments (*We are unable to take any public comments regarding the approval or disapproval of planning and zoning zone changes.)

Road Department Update

Judges Report

The voting meeting was called to order at 6:17 p.m., with Judge Michael Mueller presiding. The following members of the Fiscal Court were present: Squire Sherry Sebastian, Squire J.W. Blackburn, Squire Kelly Dycus, Squire Mike Harrod, Squire Richard Tanner, and Squire Eric Whisman. County Attorney Max Comley was in attendance.

Following roll call, a motion by Squire Sebastian, seconded by Squire Dycus, for authorization to approve the minutes from the regular meeting of May 13, 2026. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, and Judge Mueller. Voting in opposition of the motion was Squire Whisman. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Harrod, seconded by Squire Dycus, for authorization to approve a pay correction for Richard LeMay, Assistant Chief Jailer. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Harrod, seconded by Squire Sebastian, for authorization to approve a Resolution #20-2026 adopting and approving the execution of a County Road Aid Coop Program Contract between the Fiscal Court and the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Transportation Cabinet, Department of Rural and Municipal Aid, for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2026, as provided in the Kentucky Revised Statutes and accepting all roads and streets referred to therein as being a part of the County Road System. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Sebastian, seconded by Squire Harrod, for authorization to approve a Resolution #21-2026 authorizing the filing of an application for 2026-2027 Waste Tire Grant Program with the Kentucky Department for Environmental Protection, Division of Waste Management. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Sebastian, seconded by Squire Harrod, to table until June 10th court meeting, for authorization to award a bid to Dynamic Restoration, sole bidder, for the exterior painting of buildings with or without the exterior paint removal. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

First reading was given of amendment #5 to Ordinance #4-2025 Relating to Budget for Fiscal Year 2025-2026.

Motion by Squire Sebastian, seconded by Squire Harrod, for authorization to receive Treasurer’s Report. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Sebastian, seconded by Squire Dycus, for authorization to approve Budget Transfers for Fiscal Year 2025-2026. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

No motion was offered to deny a claim and bills were ordered to be paid.

Motion by Squire Sebastian, seconded by Squire Harrod, for authorization to go into closed session, per KRS 61.810 (1), (b), (c), (f) Deliberations on the future acquisition or sale of real property by a public agency, but only when publicity would be likely to affect the value of a specific piece of property to be acquired for public use or sold by a public agency; discussions of proposed or pending litigation against or on behalf of the public agency; discussions or hearings which might lead to the appointment, discipline, or dismissal of an individual employee. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Sebastian, seconded by Squire Harrod, for authorization to return to open session. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Harrod, seconded by Squire Dycus, for authorization to hire Spencer Blancet as a firefighter. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Harrod, seconded by Squire Tanner, for authorization to adjourn. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, and Judge Mueller. Squire Whisman was absent. Motion passed. (Meeting adjourned at 6:20 p.m.)