06/15/26 Agenda

STRATEGIC PLANNING COMMITTEE

June 15, 2026

10:00 AM AGENDA DRAFT Land Use Restrictions for FAIDA – (Penny/Matthew Grzynkowicz) Equipment for Fire, Sheriff and Road Depts 2026/2027 Potential Parks Projects/Equipment Next Meeting: 9/21/26 at 10:00 AM

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