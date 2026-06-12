RICHMOND — A forecast of road construction that could cause delays from June 13-19, 2026, is available at: Richmond District Weekly Traffic Alert June 13-19, 2026.

For the most current traffic and road work information, visit 511Virginia at 511.vdot.virginia.gov or download the free 511Virginia app for mobile devices. Drivers can sign up to receive personalized traffic alerts and view traffic cameras through 511Virginia.

Follow VDOT Richmond District on X at @VaDOTRVA.

Have a safe week!