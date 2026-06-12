TRAFFIC ALERT ROAD CLOSURE NOTICE - E. Nicodemus Road

Westminster, MD, Wednesday, June 10, 2026 – The Carroll County Division of Roads Operations announces a temporary road closure on E. Nicodemus Road in the vicinity of 321 E. Nicodemus Road, Westminster, beginning on or about June 15, 2026.

This road closure is to allow for the replacement of large drainage pipes. E. Nicodemus Road is expected to remain closed through, approximately, September 4, 2026, weather and construction conditions permitting.

Clearly marked detour routes will be posted to guide motorists around the work zone. Residents, commuters, emergency services, and delivery providers are encouraged to plan accordingly and allow additional travel time during the closure period.

This infrastructure improvement project is necessary to maintain the safety and reliability of the county's roadway drainage system.

Carroll County appreciates the public's patience and cooperation while this important work is completed and apologizes for any inconvenience the roadway closure and construction activities may cause.

For additional information or questions regarding the project, please contact the Carroll County Division of Roads Operations at (410) 386-6717.