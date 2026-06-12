Application Process Now Open for the Carroll County Agriculture Land Preservation Program

Westminster, MD, Wednesday, June 10, 2026 - The Carroll County Agricultural Land Preservation Program will accept new applications beginning July 1st through August 31st, 2026. Owners of at least 30 acres of farm or forestland with development potential may apply. Farms with more than 60 acres will be rated higher in the ranking process, which includes reviewing soil quality and other important factors.

The Carroll County Agriculture Land Preservation Program is one of four programs that the Office of Land Management (Office) oversees. Any property owner interested in being paid to preserve their farmland should contact the Office to discuss program options. Each property that completes the preservation process is restricted to agricultural use in perpetuity by a Deed of Conservation Easement recorded in Carroll County Land Records. These programs help preserve valuable agricultural lands that are the foundation of the county’s agricultural industry while compensating landowners for the potential development value of the property.

Carroll County’s Farmland Preservation Program ranks in the top five most successful programs in the United States and is the number one program in the State of Maryland. The county has a long-standing goal of preserving 100,000 acres. Approximately 82,000 acres have been preserved since farmland protection efforts began in 1980.

Interested landowners can contact J.P. Smith Jr., Program Manager at jsmith@carrollcountymd.gov, Jackie Roque, Preservation Specialist at jroque@carrollcountymd.gov or call 410 386-2214 to discuss program options and arrange to receive an application by mail. Applications can also be obtained electronically by clicking here.