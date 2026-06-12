Cooling Centers to Open Thursday, June 11th through Friday, June 12th

Westminster, MD (Thursday, June 11, 2026) – Due to the anticipated high temperatures and excessive heat, Carroll County Department of Citizen Services and the Carroll County Public Library will activate cooling centers around the county. Cooling centers will run during regular business hours on Thursday, June 11th, and Friday, June 12th.

Unless otherwise noted, residents who are vulnerable to extreme heat and do not have adequate shelter are encouraged to cool off between the hours of 8:00 am and 4:00 pm on Thursday, June 11, 2026, and 8:00 am-3:00 pm on Friday, June 11, 2026, in the following locations.

· Citizen Services Office Building, 10 Distillery Drive, Westminster (8:00 am-5:00 pm) and Friday, June 12th, 8:00 am – 3:00 pm

Mount Airy Senior and Community Center, 703 Ridge Avenue, Mount Airy

North Carroll Senior and Community Center, 2328 Hanover Pike, Hampstead

Taneytown Senior and Community Center, 220 Roberts Mill Road, Taneytown

·Residents can also cool down at any branch of the Carroll County Public Library during regular business hours, 9:00 am -8:00 pm on Thursday, June 11, 2026, and 9:00 am- 5:00 pm on Friday, June 11, 2026.

· Eldersburg Branch, 6400 Hemlock Drive, Eldersburg

· Finksburg Branch, 2265 Old Westminster Pike, Finksburg

· Mt. Airy Branch, 705 Ridge Avenue, Mt. Airy

· North Carroll Branch, 2255 Hanover Pike, Hampstead

· Taneytown Branch, 10 Grand Drive, Taneytown

· Westminster Branch, 50 East Main Street, Westminster

Additionally, the following community organizations will be operating cooling centers:

Human Services Programs Adult Only Homeless Shelter, located at 127 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD, 21157, will be operating a cooling center overnight beginning Thursday, June 11, 2026, at 10:00 AM through Friday, June 12, 2026, at 8:00 PM. Please call (410) 386-6679 for more information.

Veterans Independence Project (VIP), located at 95 Carroll St, Suite 104, Westminster, MD, 21157, will be operating a cooling center on Thursday, June 11, 2026, at 9:00 AM- 4:00 PM.

Access to air conditioning and water fountains will be available for those who need them at any of the cooling centers.

Carroll County Emergency Management offers the following safety tips for when temperatures and humidity are high:

· Slow down. Strenuous activities should be reduced or rescheduled to the coolest time of the day.

· Wear loose, lightweight, and light-colored clothing.

· Eat less protein and more fruits and vegetables, and drink plenty of water.

· Stay in air-conditioned buildings or rooms, and limit time outside if possible.

· Additional places you can go to cool down in Carroll County include stores, malls, restaurants, churches, movie theaters, and homes of friends and family.

For additional information, visit the Carroll County Health Department website at:

https://cchd.maryland.gov/