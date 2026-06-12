Brewer Vegetable Farm partners with Extension, shares knowledge with fellow producers

Story by Leah Bowers | Photos by Kevin Hudson

Eat fresh. Eat healthy.

James Brewer lives by the same advice he gives folks, and along with growing vegetables sustainably and selling locally, Brewer wants to help producers throughout Mississippi and beyond do what he’s doing.

He owns Brewer Vegetable Farm located in northwestern Mississippi. The farm has a total of four high tunnels, which are plastic-covered metal structures used to grow plants in the soil, unlike greenhouses where plants are grown in containers. Brewer also grows plants hydroponically. He’s worked and partnered with the Mississippi State University Extension Service for several years.

Brewer grows a variety of produce at Brewer Vegetable Farm.

Brewer began with just a couple of acres dedicated to food production in Leflore County, where he grew up. His operation has more than doubled in size over the past twelve years and grows produce 10 months of the year.

“I’ve worked with Mississippi State, Alcorn State, and Ole Miss, too—everyone I can,” Brewer says. “I go to every meeting Extension offers, and Mississippi State helps me however they can. I’ve been farming all my life, mostly by myself. I’m thankful for the help, and when I can help somebody else, I feel good.”

Brewer has a vegetable consultation in his high tunnel with Tim Fondren, the local Mississippi State University Extension Service agriculture agent in Leflore County.

A little more than a year ago, Brewer first met his newly appointed agricultural Extension agent, Tim Fondren, and Brewer immediately invited Fondren to a field day held on Good Friday. Even though it was a holiday, Fondren took Brewer up on his offer to visit the farm, learn about his operation, and connect with other producers.

“He ended up having a really good field day,” Fondren remembers. “What impresses me about Mr. Brewer is the reason he does this—he wants to make money, and he’s successful, but his heart is for the produce and the people.”

Working to pay his success forward, Brewer regularly hosts field days for other producers. Not only does he highlight the many successes at his own operation, but Brewer also features scientists and researchers with the USDA, Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), universities, and colleges.

Lee Hickman picks up publications and information at the Alliance Field Day at Brewer Vegetable Farm.

Brewer opens his farm to the public because he wants to share knowledge and receive input.

“I feel good when I can help somebody, and if I can help other farmers or anyone who wants to know more, I want to do that,” he emphasizes. “If there’s something I can improve on, I want to know and that will help me.

“I go to every Extension meeting and field day they offer,” he continues. “Mississippi State will assist me however they can.”

Brewer hosted an Alliance Field Day at his farm in Greenwood for the Alliance of Sustainable Agriculture Production at the beginning of the growing season. Along with Alliance and NRCS partners who presented, Extension supplied three speakers at Brewer’s farm: Drs. Ibukun Timothy Ayankojo, Shaun Broderick, and Megan Zhang.

Counterclockwise from top left, Dr. Shaun Broderick, associate Extension professor, presents as participants, including Stefanie R. Lott, listen; Dr. Ibukun Timothy Ayankojo, assistant Extension professor, answers questions from John P. Davis; and Dr. Megan Zang, assistant Extension professor, leads a hydroponic demonstration.

The Alliance for Sustainable Agriculture Production aims to support small-scale agriculture with training and education. Director Keith Benson attended the field day and emphasized the importance of sustainability: farming should be environmentally friendly, economically viable, and deliver the products people need. He praises Brewer’s approach.

Brewer, with producer Anthony Bland and Alliance for Sustainable Agriculture Production director Keith Benson watch a demonstration.

“Mr. Brewer is serious. He takes care of business and wants to help people,” Benson says. “He’s done so much of it himself. And it’s important he’s had the expertise and partnership of Mississippi State Extension, an 800-pound gorilla in the room when it comes to agriculture.”

Brewer is quick to credit Extension and the other agricultural educators and organizations he works with, but he also recognizes the support systems around him as contributors to his success.

Brewer consults with field day attendee Thomas Hairston.

“I want to give credit to Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, too” he says. “Charlie Jackson, the Sunday School teacher, treats people the right way. And I’m here to treat people the right way.

“With farming, when people tell me they’re happy with the product, they turn into returning customers. I love returning customers, and I love gardening.”

Brewer discusses equipment with field day attendee Keith Whitehead.

Produce available at Brewer Vegetable Farm includes peas, okra, tomatoes, cucumbers, squash, greens, and eggs. Brewer sells at 2503 Browning Road in Greenwood and is happy to talk to customers and other producers by phone at (662) 299-7247.