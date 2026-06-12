YRC Warns: 70% of Multi-Store Chains Operate Without Real Governance, New Governance Framework Released

YRC's new Governance Framework gives multi-store operators one standard for KPIs, accountability, and head-office oversight as store counts climb.

Most chains think they have governance because the rules exist on paper. The failure is enforcement. Standards drift store to store, and that drift is where margin quietly leaks away.” — Rupal Agarwal, CSO at Your Retail Coach

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What if the stores driving the fastest growth are the ones running with the least control? For most 𝗲𝘅𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘀 , that is exactly what unfolds, and head office learns about it only after the numbers slip. Your Retail Coach, a specialist retail and eCommerce consultancy that has advised 500+ businesses across the globe, has released a new Governance Framework built to close the control gap that widens with every store opening.𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝗺 𝗖𝗼𝘀𝘁𝘀 𝗠𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗮𝗻 𝗠𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘀𝗲-> The average retail store carries inventory records accurate only about 65% of the time, according to Auburn University's RFID Lab.-> Stockouts strip close to $1 trillion from retailers in lost sales worldwide every year.-> Shrinkage drains roughly 1.8% of sales globally, a figure that adds up to nearly $100 billion annually.-> Between 25% and 60% of out-of-stocks occur while the product sits in the store's own backroom, unseen by anyone watching the shelf.-> None of this is bad luck. It is the arithmetic of opening more stores than the governance model was built to hold, where every new location multiplies a weakness that stays manageable at five outlets and turns ruinous at fifty.Get advise for Retail Business Consulting : https://www.yourretailcoach.in/contact/ 𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗙𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗲𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸 𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀The framework is modular, letting a chain install the controls it needs first and layer in the rest as it scales.-> Standardisation of KPIs: only one definition of performance holds true across all stores, thus, allowing the headquarters to compare “apples with apples” and not reconcile fifteen definitions of the same metric.-> Ownership Assignment: there is always ownership of responsibility over each control point, thus eliminating the grey areas where management improvises without accountability.-> Exception Reporting: exceptions start being reported within hours, rather than waiting till the end of the month when up to 60% of out-of-stock products have been hiding in the back room already.-> Inventory Control Protocols: systematic inventory control cycle count practices help achieve record precision well beyond the industry average of 65%.Loss Prevention Discipline: standardised loss prevention practices target the invisible 1.8% of sales.-> Audit Schedule: systematic audit practices replace ad hoc annual audit events with a consistent approach.-> Visibility into Head Office: all locations are controlled under a single pane of glass for decision making based on real-time data.Get advise for Retail Business Consulting : https://www.yourretailcoach.in/contact/ 𝗔 𝗪𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗼𝘄 𝗧𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗜𝘀 𝗦𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝗧𝗼 𝗥𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗢𝗽𝗲𝗻Expansion through 𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 is happening at an unprecedented pace in all of the major regions, and investment today is being made in those companies which have been able to demonstrate their capability of controlling rather than simply opening stores. Retailers that install governance before the next wave of openings will scale on a foundation that holds. Those that wait will keep finding the costliest problems in the rear-view mirror, one quarter too late for a clean fix.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗥𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗖𝗼𝗮𝗰𝗵 (𝗬𝗥𝗖)Your Retail Coach (YRC) is a specialist retail and 𝗲-𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 organization catering to clients across the globe from their Dubai, Pune, and Nigerian operations. The company has offered consultancy services to over 500 retailers globally on matters related to SOPs, inventory control, store layout design, HR systems, ERP systems, and franchising. Each project conducted by YRC starts from the realities of the shop floor and not from the world of theories.Get advise for Retail Business Consulting : https://www.yourretailcoach.in/contact/

Management of Retail Operations: The 7 Systems Every Successful Store Uses#retailstore#retailgrowth

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