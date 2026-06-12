FLA 2026 Wellness Workshop registration is open

Everyone is welcome; mandatory for FLA participants under contract

Florida Lawyers Assistance (FLA) has opened registration for its 2026 Wellness Workshop July 31-August 1 at the Marriott Hutchinson Island Resort & Beach Villas, Golf & Marina in Stuart.

All participants under contract with FLA are required to attend. Attendees may earn up to 9 CLE credits in sessions focused on mental health, recovery, resilience and professional wellbeing. All meals and workshop materials are included with registration.

Register before 12 a.m., EST., June 15 to receive the early bird special rate of $239; the regular registration rate is $279. Hotel rooms are available until June 13 at a reduced event rate of $149/night and availability is limited. Click here to book now.

Speaker proposals are currently being considered; to apply as a speaker, click here.

FLA provides confidential support to lawyers, judges, and law students coping with stress, anxiety, depression, alcohol and/or substance use, and other mental health disorders, as well as career counseling for lawyers.