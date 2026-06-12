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The Business Research Company's Soil Treatment Market Study Highlights Key Drivers, Challenges And Future Opportunities

Expected to grow to $57.21 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The soil treatment sector has been showing significant growth recently, driven by increasing awareness of soil health and the need for sustainable land management. As agriculture and construction activities continue to expand, the demand for effective soil treatment solutions is rising steadily. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional insights, and future opportunities within this important industry.

Soil Treatment Market Size and Expected Growth Through 2026

The soil treatment market has experienced robust growth over recent years. It is forecasted to expand from $42.92 billion in 2025 to $45.57 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. This increase has been supported by traditional methods of enriching soil, such as the use of compost and manure, combined with a heightened awareness about soil erosion and degradation. Additionally, the rising reliance on chemical conditioners has contributed to market expansion.

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https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=19194&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Projected Expansion of the Soil Treatment Market Beyond 2026

Looking ahead, the soil treatment market is poised for continued growth, expected to reach $57.21 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.9%. Factors driving this growth include a shift toward sustainable soil treatment approaches, increased adoption of biological treatment technologies, and growing interest in soil stabilization techniques in construction projects. Furthermore, the use of pH adjusters in precision farming and eco-friendly soil protection materials are becoming more widespread. Key trends anticipated during this period include greater use of organic soil amendments, enhanced focus on soil pH balancing, expansion of erosion control measures, and adoption of environmentally safe soil improvement methods.

Understanding Soil Treatment and Its Importance

Soil treatment encompasses a range of techniques aimed at enhancing soil properties, restoring its health, or remediating contamination. The main goals are to improve soil structure, boost fertility, increase water retention, and remove or neutralize pollutants. These improvements make the soil more suitable for agricultural production, construction activities, and environmental conservation efforts.

View the full soil treatment market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/soil-treatment-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Agriculture Sector’s Role in Driving Soil Treatment Market Growth

The growth of the agriculture sector is a significant factor propelling the soil treatment market forward. This sector includes crop cultivation, livestock rearing, and the production of food, fiber, and other raw materials essential for both human consumption and industry. Technological advancements such as precision farming, automation, and data-driven management systems have greatly improved productivity, reduced waste, and enhanced resilience to environmental challenges. Soil treatment plays a crucial role by improving soil fertility and nutrient availability, which supports sustainable agricultural output. For example, in December 2024, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) reported that global agricultural production continued to increase, with primary crop output reaching 9.9 billion tonnes in 2023—a 3 percent rise from 2022. Cereal production grew by 61 million tonnes (2 percent), and sugar crop output increased by 122 million tonnes in the same timeframe. This growth in agriculture is directly boosting demand for soil treatment products and services.

Regional Overview of the Soil Treatment Market and Future Leaders

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the soil treatment market. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market report covers various important areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a broad perspective on global market trends and regional growth opportunities.

Key enhancements in our 2026 market reports include:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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