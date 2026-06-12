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Thomas Fiordelisi Joins Operation CEO TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thomas Fiordelisi, founder of Mr. Handyman of North Oklahoma City and Edmond, is set to appear on Operation CEO TV, where he shares how servant leadership, discipline, faith-driven values, and a “teach them to fish” mindset shape his approach to business, customer service, and community stewardship.

Operation CEO TV is a cinematic docu-series that honors entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights resilience, discipline, and mission-driven leadership in entrepreneurship. Each episode follows a veteran’s journey from service to success.

You can find out more about the show by visiting their website

In his episode, Fiordelisi explores the shift from simply providing solutions to empowering others to solve problems independently, and breaks down how mentorship, integrity, humor-driven culture, and structured leadership principles create lasting impact in both business and community service.

Thomas Fiordelisi’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/thomas-fiordelisi

Thomas Fiordelisi
Operation CEO TV
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Thomas Fiordelisi Joins Operation CEO TV

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