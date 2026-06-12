606th ACS exercises distributed command and control during AK26

Airmen assigned to the 606th Air Control Squadron, Aviano Air Base, Italy, exercised distributed command-and-control operations during Astral Knight 2026, validating their ability to rapidly deploy and operate tactical air battle management capabilities from multiple locations, June 1-12, 2026.

"What we're practicing is how we would deploy to a new environment, establish our equipment and begin operations," said U.S. Air Force Capt. Christopher Callari, 606th ACS air battle manager. "The setup and teardown process helps us identify lessons learned so we're prepared when real-world taskings arise."

As the U.S. Air Force's only overseas Control and Reporting Center, the 606th ACS, known by their call sign “Primo”, provides rapidly deployable tactical command and control for air operations across the U.S. European Command area of responsibility.

The exercise tested the squadron's ability to establish, connect and operate command-and-control systems from separate locations using a Scalable Control and Reporting Agile Mission Kit and Ranger satellite communications equipment, and replicating a forward deployed location.

Additionally, two U.S. Marine Corps air controllers from Marine Air Control Squadron 2, Air Defense Company Alpha and Bravo, Cherry Point, NC, embedded directly with 606th ACS crews, participating in mission planning and live operations while familiarizing themselves with squadron specific procedures.

"In a wartime environment, we'll likely be controlling adjacent areas of responsibility,” said Callari. “The integration happening here allows us to work through those coordination requirements and build the communication processes we'll need in a real-world scenario."

For the Marines, the training provided an opportunity to strengthen interoperability between two command-and-control communities that routinely support air operations.

"The ultimate objective is being able to work together seamlessly in the real-world fight," said U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Barrett Pierce, an air command and control officer assigned to Marine Air Control Squadron 2, Air Defense Company Alpha. "Exercises like this make us more ready to do that in operational environments."

To simulate those operational environments, the U.S. Air Force’s 19th Electronic Warfare Squadron (EWS), based at Polygone, Bann, Germany, provided data connectivity, training support and realistic electronic warfare threat training for air operations to increase combat readiness and survivability.

Their effects enhanced the exercise scenario by simulating a realistic surface-to-air threat lay down that could rapidly change from day to day or hour to hour, said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Timothy Killham, local missions with the 19th EWS.

“Nowadays, [almost all] surface to air missile systems are highly mobile, so even if you knew where it was an hour ago, doesn’t mean you know where it is now,” said Killham. “So, our threat emitters provide as realistic as possible training, so they’re better prepared when they get to the actual fight down range.”

Overcoming these dynamic threats proved the 606th ACS rapidly deployable systems can withstand the pressures of a modern-day battlefield.

By combining distributed operations, joint-force integration and realistic threat replication, Astral Knight 2026 strengthened the 606th ACS ability to deploy, integrate and provide tactical command and control to fighter and bomber aircraft in support of combat operations.