Advanced Self-Service Vending Machine Factory for Modern Smart Cities

Jiangmen Pukui Intelligent Machine Co., Ltd.

FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the rapid development of smart city infrastructure and unattended retail solutions, the demand for intelligent vending systems continues to grow worldwide. Among leading manufacturers in this field, Pukui Intelligent Machine stands out as a professional factory specializing in self-service vending equipment.As a modern manufacturing enterprise, the company focuses on the R&D and production of automated retail solutions, including water vending machines, ice vending systems, and integrated self-service equipment. Its production base is equipped with advanced sheet metal processing lines, CNC machining systems, and strict ISO-standard quality control processes.Factory Strength and Manufacturing CapabilityLocated in Jiangmen, Guangdong Province, the Pukui vending machine factory operates with a strong engineering team and standardized production workshop. The company integrates design, manufacturing, testing, and global export services, ensuring stable performance and long-term reliability of every machine.With years of experience in intelligent equipment production, the factory continuously improves automation technology and energy-efficient solutions, helping clients deploy scalable unattended retail systems in communities, commercial areas, and public spaces.Global Applications of Smart Vending SystemsToday, self-service vending machines are widely used in residential communities, transportation hubs, shopping centers, and public service areas. The solutions provided by Pukui Intelligent Machine Co., Ltd help reduce labor costs while improving service efficiency and user experience.From water purification vending to ice production systems, these smart machines are becoming an important part of the future retail ecosystem, supporting 24/7 unattended operation.ConclusionAs global demand for automation continues to increase, intelligent vending machine factories play a key role in shaping the future of retail. With strong manufacturing capability and international experience, Pukui continues to provide reliable and scalable solutions for global partners.

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