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Castor Cooper to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Castor Cooper, founder of Godspeed Auto Group, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he shares how disciplined operations and a customer-first approach in the auto repair industry can support sustainable business growth.

Legacy Makers TV is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show's website

In his episode, Cooper explores how strong operational systems, trust, and consistency can help auto repair businesses improve efficiency and scale with clarity.

Castor’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.legacymakerstv.com/castor-cooperhzccd159

Castor Cooper
Legacy Makers TV
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Castor Cooper to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

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