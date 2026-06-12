Carrie Davidson to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carrie Davidson, trauma recovery coach and healthcare professional, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on trauma recovery, nervous system regulation, and the role of creativity in personal healing.Legacy Makers TV is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website In her episode, Davidson will explore how people can recognize and interrupt unconscious patterns shaped by past experiences. She breaks down how understanding the nervous system, identifying trauma responses, and using creative flow as a daily practice can support lasting personal change.Viewers will walk away with practical insights on finding greater self-awareness, creating space between triggers and reactions, and reconnecting with their authentic selves.Carrie’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.legacymakerstv.com/carrie-davidson

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