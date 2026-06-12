Attorney General Marshall’s Statement on Halted Execution of Convicted Double Murderer

For Immediate Release:

June 11, 2026

For press inquiries only, contact:

Amanda Priest (334) 322-5694

William Califf (334) 604-3230

(Montgomery, Ala) – Attorney General Steve Marshall released a statement following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision denying the state of Alabama the ability to execute death row inmate Jeffery Lee by nitrogen hypoxia.

“Tonight’s ruling is a miscarriage of justice, not for us, but for Jimmy Ellis and Elaine Thompson, who Jeffery Lee brutally and senselessly murdered and left on the floor of their place of business. Tonight I am also keeping their families in mind, many of whom were prepared to witness the final act of justice be served.

I want their families to know that we will never stop seeking justice for Jimmy and Elaine. The State is prepared to do whatever is necessary to see Mr. Lee’s lawful sentence carried out.”

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