DOCJT Announces Multi-Factor Authentication Upgrade for the LETRS System

Beginning in July, the Department of Criminal Justice Training’s Law Enforcement Training and Reporting System (LETRS) will implement enhanced security measures through the addition of multi-factor authentication, according to DOCJT IT Project Manager Chris Russell.

“The Commonwealth Office of Technology policies CIO-091 and CIO-123 prescribe adherence to the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Special Publication 800-53 moderate control recommendations,” Russell said. “These controls include the use of multi-factor authentication when systems contain Personally Identifiable Information (PII).”

Starting July 9, LETRS users will be prompted to enroll in a multi-factor authentication method after entering their password. Enrollment will be voluntary through July 31; however, beginning Aug. 1, 2026, MFA enrollment will become mandatory for all users accessing the system.

“This phased approach is designed to give users time to complete enrollment at their convenience and help prevent any disruption in access,” Russell explained. “Users may choose to verify their identity using either a mobile phone number or an email address. After selecting a method, they will receive a verification code and, once verified, will be granted access to LETRS.”

Russell encourages users to consider how they typically access LETRS when selecting an authentication method, particularly while attending training.

“If you do not have remote access to your agency email account, using a mobile phone number for SMS verification may be the more convenient option,” he said. “Mobile phone numbers used for MFA will not be displayed on user accounts and can only be viewed or modified by LETRS administrators.”

Russell also noted that email-based authentication may be affected by spam filters or security scanning processes implemented by local email systems.

“If you want to avoid delays that can sometimes occur with email delivery and security screening, SMS text message verification may be the best option,” he advised.

Questions regarding the upcoming multi-factor authentication requirement may be directed to Russell at docjtit@ky.gov or call 859-622-1328.