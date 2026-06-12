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Friday, June 12, 2026

CANADA, November 6 - Note: All times local and subject to change

10:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will arrive in Paris, France.

Note for media:

6:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will arrive at the Palais de l’Elysée and be greeted by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

Palais de l’Élysée

Note for media:

6:05 p.m. The Prime Minister and the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, will deliver joint statements.

Palais de l’Élysée

Note for media:

6:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

Palais de l’Élysée

Note for media:

7:45 p.m. The Prime Minister will hold a media availability.

Note for media:

8:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend a dinner given by President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

Palais de l’Élysée

Closed to media

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Friday, June 12, 2026

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