Friday, June 12, 2026
CANADA, November 6 - Note: All times local and subject to change
10:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will arrive in Paris, France.
Note for media:
6:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will arrive at the Palais de l’Elysée and be greeted by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.
Palais de l’Élysée
Note for media:
6:05 p.m. The Prime Minister and the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, will deliver joint statements.
Palais de l’Élysée
Note for media:
6:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.
Palais de l’Élysée
Note for media:
7:45 p.m. The Prime Minister will hold a media availability.
Note for media:
8:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend a dinner given by President of France, Emmanuel Macron.
Palais de l’Élysée
Closed to media
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