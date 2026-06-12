WuXi AppTec Builds a Flexible Global Manufacturing Network Around Customer Choice

WuXi AppTec's Middletown site, Delaware, U.S WuXi AppTec's Couvet site, Switzerland WuXi AppTec's Tuas site, Singapore

SHANGHAI, SHANGHAI, CHINA, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As pharmaceutical companies increasingly seek resilient and flexible supply chains, WuXi AppTec is expanding manufacturing capabilities across the United States, Europe, and Asia with a focus on giving customers more regional options while maintaining consistent global standards.The company’s latest investments include major manufacturing projects in the U.S., Switzerland, Singapore and China, spanning both drug substance and drug product production. According to the recent interview with Pharma Manufacturing, WuXi AppTec elaborates on its strategy that it is responding to customer demand for manufacturing flexibility.“Our customer-driven approach is exactly what shapes how we think about our global network,” Dr. Minzhang Chen, Co-CEO of WuXi AppTec said. “We are not building parallel infrastructure as a hedge against geopolitical risk — we are building it because our customers want options, and we want to be wherever they need us to be.”The company’s regional expansion comes as global pharmaceutical supply chains continue to evolve, with many companies seeking greater geographic flexibility across development and manufacturing operations.Some customers prefer to keep manufacturing work in the United States or Europe, while others continue to place projects in China, Dr. Chen said.WuXi AppTec operates a flexible model under a single quality system, allowing customers to select manufacturing sites based on their own development and commercialization strategies, while maintaining consistent operational and regulatory standards across all regions.One of the most significant additions to WuXi AppTec’s global network is its new Middletown, Delaware facility, which will become the company’s largest U.S. site.The 1.74 million square foot facility is purpose-built for drug product manufacturing for the North American market. Oral solid dosage manufacturing operations are expected to begin in Q4 2026, followed by sterile and injectable manufacturing in Q4 2027.The site forms part of a broader effort to strengthen a globally distributed drug product manufacturing network under a unified quality system designed to support consistent standards across regions.In Europe, WuXi AppTec is expanding its Couvet, Switzerland site to support rising commercial demand. A new PSD-4 spray dryer is expected to begin operations later this year, with future expansion plans including parenteral manufacturing and lipid nanoparticle capabilities.Meanwhile, in Asia, the company’s Singapore site is expected to begin Phase I operations in 2027, adding API manufacturing capabilities for small molecules, oligonucleotides, peptides and conjugates.WuXi AppTec is also continuing to scale manufacturing operations in China. Two new small molecule API plants at its Taixing site are expected to become operational this year, while two additional plants dedicated to oligonucleotide, peptide and PMO production are scheduled to begin operations in 2027.The company’s expansion strategy comes amid strong demand across multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, infectious diseases, central nervous system disorders and rare diseases.At the same time, growth in new modalities such as peptides, oligonucleotides, and TPDs is increasing demand for more specialized manufacturing and development capabilities.WuXi AppTec’s integrated CRDMO model is positioned to support customers across the full lifecycle of drug development, from discovery through commercial manufacturing, while providing the geographic flexibility many companies increasingly require.

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