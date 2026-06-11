The Baltimore Banner Debunks Partisan Reporting From Sinclair, Confirms Gov. Moore’s Military Service

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Today, the Baltimore Banner released the most comprehensive report on Gov. Moore’s military record to date–stating that “Wes Moore’s military service is not in doubt,” and slamming the Baltimore Sun for their use of anonymous sources in an attempt to slander the governor’s military service.

In their reporting, the Banner confirmed that Governor Moore left a lucrative career in finance, raised his hand to serve, deployed to one of the most dangerous combat zones in Afghanistan, regularly traveled outside the wire, and was commended by his fellow service members and commanding officers. In short – completely debunking and refuting Siniclar’s attempts to diminish the Governor’s service.

“After months of attacks from a right-wing billionaire Trump ally, it’s great to see a local news organization committed to presenting the facts around Governor Moore’s military record: that his military service is not in doubt,” said Maryland Democratic Party Chairman Steuart Pittman. “This story shows the difference between journalism and a political hit job from the man who told Donald Trump ‘we are here to deliver your message.’ Governor Moore served this country with honor, he was commended for it, and he has earned our respect.”

Key Points From The Baltimore Banner:

The Baltimore Banner says the records and interviews “form a composite of a competent, well-respected soldier.”

Retired Lt. Gen. Douglas Stitt, who processed the paperwork that brought Moore into the unit, said the Governor’s route to deployment was “nontraditional” but that there was “nothing illegal, immoral or unethical” about it.

The story confirms the Army knew Governor Moore was at Oxford and that the Army can delay training requirements for officers who receive prestigious scholarships such as the Rhodes.

Moore’s Officer Evaluation Report shows he excelled in Afghanistan , with then-Maj. Jamie Gottschling writing that “ 1LT Moore has unlimited potential and could be a major today” and “should only be considered for the most demanding jobs.”

Records show Governor Moore received the Combat Action Badge for coming under indirect fire , and interviews and records show he made numerous trips outside the wire . A Marine who regularly traveled with him said their convoy “took some shots.”

The story also makes clear that Sinclair has relied on anonymous sources and a limited selection of military records while advancing a premise that even a Baltimore Sun columnist challenged.

Gov. Moore also joined CNN’s Kate Bolduan to discuss his military service following the release of the Baltimore Banner’s story on Gov. Moore’s military record.

Key Excerpts From Governor Moore’s Interview With CNN:

Kate Bolduan: I did see in the Banner article you described, you have attacked the reporting previously–the source of it, the Baltimore Sun. And the coordination effort of this reporting project, you described it as an effort to undermine your integrity by conservative media outlets. We have reached out to Sinclair Media. We have not yet heard back. Just this was early just this morning that this report came out. What do you think this is about? You are more angry than I’ve seen you and I’ve covered your career and covered you for quite some time. What is this about? Is it about your future political career, your future aspirations?

Gov. Moore: I don’t know what it’s about, and I think you need to ask them what this is about. I think people can look at the history of Sinclair and probably get a sense. But it’s not just that I’m angry, I’m sad I’m sad that this is not just about coming after me. It’s coming after the people I served with. It’s coming after other people who are willing to risk their lives. And by questioning my integrity, you’re not just trying to question me, you’re questioning theirs. You’re questioning their experiences. You’re questioning their trauma. You’re questioning the fact that for so many of us who went overseas and deployed and who did come back differently and who have been processing and dealing with this, who have been working with doctors, who have been trying to absorb and understand that combination of time and trauma and the way that we are going through our own therapeutic process of dealing with it. Because we chose to raise our hands to serve because the country asked, so I am angry and sad, but not about what you’re doing to me–I can take it. It’s what you’re also saying about my soldiers. What you’re also saying about the people that I served with. What you’re also saying about their conversations with their families, because I think that is not just deeply unfair. It is deeply un-american. And it’s not what we are supposed to be doing.

Gov. Moore: We are enjoying the freedoms we have because there are people who are willing to sacrifice on behalf of it. There were people who were willing to give and lose their lives if necessary, because the country asked. And I think by trying to come after me or anybody from a political perspective, that’s just not who we’re supposed to be. And that’s not who we are. And particularly for something that I am so proud of. The army helped to save my life. It helped to give me direction. It gave me a foundation. It gave me a purpose, and I would do it over again if asked. I was willing to sacrifice everything because I knew this organization gave me so much, and I just want to make sure that the service that we conducted in Afghanistan, the service that the men and women who I was proud to serve with that that never is disparaged or that it never is dishonored, particularly by people who might have a political motivation in the way they’re trying to do it.