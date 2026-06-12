Lobster Advisory Council - June 30, 2026
Please hold the date for the next Lobster Advisory Council (LAC) Meeting to be held on Tuesday, June 30th, 2026 at 4:00 PM. This meeting will be held at the DMR Offices at the Marquardt Building, located at 32 Blossom Lane, Augusta, room 118.
The meeting agenda will be posted when it becomes available.
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